Popeyes® To Launch In Italy

Popeyes® in 2024

Master franchise Restaurant Brands Iberia to develop the brand in Italy

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the Popeyes® brand and Restaurant Brands Iberia (RB Iberia), the parent of the master franchisees for Burger King® Spain, Burger King Portugal, Popeyes® Spain, and Tim Hortons® Spain, are excited to announce entry into a master franchise and development agreement to develop and grow the Popeyes brand in Italy.

Founded in New Orleans in 1972,

Popeyes

has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition

incorporating Cajun and Creole flavor profiles.

Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans-style menu developed by an in-house team of professionally trained chefs

featuring the brand's signature chicken sandwich, spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items.

Popeyes famous chicken is freshly prepared, marinated for at least 12 hours, battered, and breaded by hand using our seasonings and slow cooked to perfection. "We're very excited about growing the brand in Italy with RB Iberia, a long-term partner and strong operator. We have set ambitious expansion plans for our iconic brand, and today's news highlights our commitment to serving Popeyes bold Louisiana flavors to more guests around the world." said David Shear, President of International, Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Popeyes.

Chicken lovers in Italy can soon look forward to getting their hands on Popeyes world-famous menu items, including the brand's signature Chicken Sandwich, which was declared one of the most successful quick service product launches when it was released in the United States in 2019.



"We are thrilled to spearhead the launch of Popeyes® in Italy. It is an iconic brand, that has been well-received in Spain, and we are fully committed to its success within the Group," stated Gregorio Jiménez, Chairman of Restaurant Brands Iberia. "Our company excels in managing master franchises, so we have a great business opportunity ahead of us, which will contribute to job creation in Italy and diversify the QSR market for our Mediterranean neighbor."

RB Iberia is committed to providing guests with an excellent digital experience, utilizing personalization and the latest service channels to serve our guests in the iconic hospitable way that is characteristic of the brand.



Popeyes is one of one of the world's largest chicken quick-service restaurant brands with over 4,300 restaurants in over 35 countries around the world. This agreement marks a continuation of Popeyes expansion plan in Europe, with Popeyes restaurants already present in Spain, Switzerland, the UK, Romania, France, and more recently in Poland and Czech Republic.

The first Popeyes restaurant in Italy is scheduled to open later this year.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans, Louisiana USA in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique Louisiana style Cajun menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic Cajun food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,300 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. Popeyes is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants

in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – BURGER KING®, TIM HORTONS®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. To learn more about the Popeyes® brand, please visit or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



