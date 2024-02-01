Kuwait Petroleum Corp. Announces Propane, Butane Prices For Feb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced Thursday new prices of propane and butane liquefied gases for February.

In a statement to KUNA, KPC said a metric ton of propane would be sold for USD 630, while butane would be sold for USD 640 in February.

Both liquefied natural gases, propane and butane, are used in petrochemical industry, cooking and heating purposes, it added.

Liquefied gas prices are mainly affected by the increase and decrease of global oil prices, market supply and demand and other factors. (end)

