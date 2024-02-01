Saudia Ranks 9Th Globally For On-Time Performance

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Jeddah : Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, ranked 9th among global airlines for on-time performance during 2023, according to an annual report by the independent aviation monitoring website Cirium. This marks the 6th consecutive time Saudia made it to the top 10 list.

Saudia's performance in global OTP rankings is driven by the Saudi Aviation Strategy objectives which aim to turn Saudi Arabia into a leader in the global industry by enhancing the customer experience, said a release.



The strategy aligns with Saudia's expansion goals as the airline works towards bringing around 330 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030. By continuously ranking as one of the top performing airlines, Saudia is working towards its goals of becoming an industry-leading airline and bring the world to Saudi Arabia, added the release.

The transformation programme, encompassing plans and initiatives across all sectors of Saudia Group, has played a significant role in improving operational efficiency and securing this global position.

The integration of digital systems has been a key driver in enhancing this outstanding performance, coupled with the strategic development of King Abdulaziz International Airport, positioning it as a pivotal hub, further mentioned the release.



Furthermore, it reflects the dedicated efforts of the Saudia Flight Operations Centre, housing the largest Integrated Operations Control Center (IOCC) in the Middle East, enabling the airline to achieve global records in flight punctuality, it also claimed.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia. The addition of new aircraft to its fleet has significantly contributed to this major achievement, reflecting Saudia's commitment to actively contribute to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, concluded the release.