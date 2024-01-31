Flip For Good Fortune With 7-Eleven's New Set Of Four Limited Edition Sanrio Characters Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushies' This Chinese New Year!

Also Launching Blossoms of Wealth Mini Gift Boxes' and Japanese Style Totes with Laisee' for Abundant Blessings HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 January 2024 - Flip for good fortune this New Year with 7-Eleven and our pals, the Sanrio characters! Remember those eight awesome 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks' created with Sanrio Hong Kong? Well, guess what? We're back at it with a fresh dose of fun and rolling out four new limited-edition 'Sanrio Characters Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushies' for Chinese New Year! Meet the stars of the show: Hello Kitty, Minna no Tabo, Ahirunopekkle and My Melody. With their double-sided design, these reversible plushies can transform into festive New Year decorations and bring in double the blessings with just one flip! The 'Sanrio Characters Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushies' will drop at 7-Eleven at 7am on 31 January. What's more, you can pick your favourite style! So, mark your calendars and get ready to grab these little bundles of joy!







CNY Limited Edition 'Sanrio Characters Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushie' Switch Up Your Style Whenever!

After the buzz from our 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks', 7-Eleven continues to draw inspiration from the traditional 'Daruma Doll' and the popular 'Lucky Cat', and this time round, is adding My Melody to the mix . Featuring these fab four Hello Kitty, Minna no Tabo, Ahirunopekkle and My Melody we've created a set

of four super-cute, comfy and practical 'Sanrio Characters Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushies' to wish everyone abundant wealth and rolling good luck!

Now, what makes these plushies extra unique? They've got a double-sided design, so you can flip them to change their look at will depending on your mood or occasion. Just pull back the velcro fastener on the back , flip the plushie inside out, and you've got yourself a dazzling New Year decoration. Choose from 'Lucky Mandarin', 'Goldfish', 'Gold Ingot' and 'Peach Blossom' designs, each packed with good luck and blessings!

Crafted from super soft material, these plushies feel like a dream to touch. The plushies come with a velcro fastener to fix the plushie's shape after you flip! At approximately 30 centimetres in height, they're the perfect size for a hug. Whether you pop it at home or in the office as a pillow or cushion, don't miss out on having your favourite Sanrio characters by your side all the time!

CNY Limited Edition 'Sanrio characters Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushie' Product Details

1. Hello Kitty Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushie

No New Year celebration is complete without the iconic Hello Kitty! Beyond her signature red bow, Hello Kitty is decorated with chic Japanese patterns in dark gold, pure white, and bright yellow. Its vibrant and lively colours make it a perfect choice for sending New Year's wishes, gifting or adding a touch of festive cheer. Flip the plushie to turn it into a plump, bright orange 'Lucky Mandarin' decoration, symbolising good fortune and prosperity!

Hello Kitty Plushie: Approx. 30 cm (H) 'Lucky Mandarin' Plushie: Approx. 30 cm (H)

2. My Melody Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushie

Super cute My Melody sports a light-yellow bow atop her head, with those adorable drooping ears. The pink patterns add a soft and eye-catching touch. Simply flip the plushie, and it transforms into a vibrant peach blossom. It's all about blossoming prosperity and good fortune, and it might even bring a sprinkle of romantic luck your way!

My Melody Plushie: Approx. 30 cm (H) 'Peach Blossom' Plushie: Approx. 30 cm (H)

3. Minna no Tabo Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushie



Get ready for a burst of joy with Minna no Tabo, rocking a snazzy red outfit adorned with festive Japanese patterns. This plushie flips into a cute yet stylish goldfish, symbolising a harmonious life and abundance year after year!

Minna no Tabo Plushie: Approx. 30 cm (H) 'Goldfish' Plushie: Approx. 30 cm (H)

4. Ahirunopekkle Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushie

Get ready for the charm of the season as the beloved Ahirunopekkle transforms into a giant golden ingot, wishing everyone a year filled with wealth and prosperity! Ahirunopekkle, known for his love of singing and dancing, is decorated with little fish and musical notes, adding an extra layer of joy and happiness to your New Year festivities.

Ahirunopekkle Plushie: Approx. 30 cm (H) 'Gold Ingot' Plushie: Approx. 30 cm (H)

CAUTION



This product is suitable for all ages.

Conforms with EN 71 standard. Children must use this product under adult supervision.

USE AND CARE



Do not place near heat sources such as gas stoves, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Handwash only and do not iron.

Do not bleach, tumble dry or dry clean. The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.



'Sanrio Characters Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushie' Promotion Details :

Stamp Redemption Details:

From now until 27 February 2024, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.

Redemption Details:

From 31 January (7am) to 1 March 2024, customers can redeem one 'Sanrio Characters Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushie' with 8 stamps plus $78. Customers can choose their preferred style, with a limit of four redemptions per person per day. Limited quantity, while stocks last.

Exclusive yuu Member Offer:

Promotion period: 31 January to 2 February 2024. Item redemption period in store: From 31 January (7am) to 5 February 2024, yuu Members can redeem one 'Sanrio Characters Double-Sided Lucky Flip Plushie' with 8,800 yuu Points plus $68. Customers can choose their preferred style, with a limit of four redemptions per person per day. Limited quantity, while stocks last.



A Must-Have for the New Year the 'Blossoms of Wealth Mini Gift Box'

When it comes to Lunar New Year visits, a stylish and handy tray for entertaining friends and family is an absolute game-changer. But why stick to the traditional ones? This New Year, beloved Sanrio characters Hello Kitty and the fabulous Ahirunopekkle have transformed into the 'Blossoms of Wealth Mini Gift Box' ! Crafted from 100% solid wood, this compact tray is made from food-grade materials, ensuring both safety and peace of mind. Shaped like a blossom, it symbolises abundance and plenty! The lid also features delightful illustrations of Hello Kitty and Ahirunopekkle.

Sized just right with a diameter of around 19cm and a height of about 4cm, it's perfect for any home, big or small! With its single-layer design, this mini gift box is ideal for displaying New Year candies and snacks. The convenient lid design allows for easy food storage, making it even more versatile. It's a must-have for a fun New Year, and if you pair it up with the 'Sanrio Characters Roly Poly Lucky Coin Banks', your home will feel festive for sure!

Hello Kitty/Ahirunopekkle ' Blossoms of Wealth Mini Gift Box' Product Details

1. Hello Kitty Blossoms of Wealth Mini Gift Box

Usher in Chinese New Year with the adorable Hello Kitty, embracing her good friend Tiny Chum, in this delightful roly poly design! With the addition of Japanese-style patterns, this mini gift box exudes an extra touch of sophistication. Ideal for hosting friends and family, it's the perfect blend of style and sweetness!

2. Ahirunopekkle Blossoms of Wealth Mini Gift Box

Ahirunopekkle is here, hugging his buddy, little fish Pitchi, to bring you joy whilst you snack! Dive into delicious treats with a happy heart, wishing everyone a Happy New Year filled with laughter. It's an absolute must-have for your festive gatherings!

Product Dimensions:

* Blossoms of Wealth Mini Gift Box: Approx. 19cm (diameter) x 4cm (height)

CAUTION



Chipped or cracked product should be discarded.

Not suitable for microwave, oven or dishwasher.

Wood is a natural material, colour variance is a normal phenomenon and will not affect product quality. Uneven natural wood texture and surface may result slight colour variance on decoration. This natural variance of the wooden material cannot be used as grounds for refund or exchange.

No direct contact of liquid, oil and acidic food. This product has passed US FDA food contact requirements.

USE AND CARE



Wash and dry the product by dry cloth immediately after each use.

Do not soak in water or wash with harsh detergents, simply wash with warm soapy water after each use and dry with towel or air dry.

Ensure the product is completely dry after cleaning to prevent mildew growth.

Store in a dry location. Do not leave in direct sunlight. Do not use hard items for washing or impacting the product to avoid scratching.

'Blossoms of Wealth Mini Gift Box' Promotion Details

From 31 January (7am) to 1 March 2024 with any purchase# at 7-Eleven stores*, customers can redeem one box for $138 or 8,000 yuu Points plus $95. Customers can choose their preferred style. Limited quantity, while stocks last.



Hello Kitty & Minna no Tabo Turn into 'Japanese Style Totes with Laisee' to Bring Good Fortune!

Whether you're out and about on New Year visits or exchanging greetings and gifts, a stylish bag always comes in handy. 7-Eleven's got your back with these trendy totes featuring the lovable Hello Kitty and the always-hungry Minna no Tabo. In a chic beige shade with a touch of Japanese flair, these totes will bring a whole new level of style to your Lunar New Year adventures. Each set comes with ten laisee envelopes, adding an extra sprinkle of good fortune to your outings. The totes are approximately 19cm tall and 28cm long, making them just the right size for days out. And they're not just for laisee! You can also use these totes to carry your lunch box or thermos in style. The laisee envelopes have a gold embossed effect design and are full of detail and charm. They're the perfect way to convey blessings when gifting to friends and family during the New Year!

Hello Kitty/Minna no Tabo 'Japanese Style Tote with Laisee' Product Details

Hello Kitty Japanese Style Tote with Laisee

($99 per set on sale from Jan 31 (7am))

Hello Kitty and her pal, Tiny Chum, have rolled into 7-Eleven! The tote bag features different floral patterns and bows, giving off a delightful Japanese vibe. With a festive deep red design, it's both celebratory and stylish. The laisee follow suit in a deep red hue, adorned with a round and roly-poly gold-embossed effect Hello Kitty, complete with carefully crafted blessing phrases for that extra touch of charm!

Minna no Tabo Japanese Style Tote with Laisee

($99 per set on sale from Jan 31 (7am))

Get ready to roll into the new year with Minna no Tabo and his buddy, Kaerusan! This tote bag brings the fun with its gentle baby blue design perfect for both New Year visits and everyday outings. Plus the laisee, in lively orange with a gold embossed effect, are truly eye-catching too!

Product Dimensions:

* Tote Bag: Approx. 19cm (H) x 28cm (L)

* Laisee: Approx. 17cm (L) x 9cm (W)

CAUTION



We are not responsible for any damage to this product caused from misusage.

This is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old. Children must use this product under adult supervision.

USE AND CARE



Do not place near heat sources such as gas stoves, ovens and heaters to avoid fire or damage.

Wipe clean only. Only use water with mild soap. Remove the soap residue by using damp cloth.

Do not use dryer or hot air blower to avoid damage.

Ensure it has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place. The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.



*Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.

#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.

Hashtag: #7ElevenHK #7ElevenMACAU #SarioHongKong The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7-Eleven

