Enchanted Rock Appoints Paul Froutan As Chief Operating Officer To Further Microgrid Innovation

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock , a leading provider of dual-purpose microgrids, announced that Paul Froutan has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Paul Froutan, Chief Operating Officer for Enchanted Rock

Froutan joined Enchanted Rock in 2022 as the Chief Technology Officer. During that time Froutan has been responsible for GraniteEcoSystemTM, Enchanted Rock's microgrid management software as well as the launch of the company's advanced natural gas generator initiative. As part of the company's leadership transition, the product engineering, EPC, and operations and maintenance teams will be integrated under Froutan. These functions, which support the industry's only vertically integrated microgrid solutions, enable Enchanted Rock to deliver unmatched power reliability for critical infrastructure.

"Since joining Enchanted Rock, I've been impressed with the team's vast knowledge of natural gas microgrids and how that has been applied to deliver both customer resiliency and financial value," said Froutan. "Taking the next step and bringing technology, EPC, and O&M together under one umbrella will further improve our innovation feedback loop, which benefits our customers and the communities that rely on our services."

Prior to joining Enchanted Rock as Chief Technology Officer in 2022, Froutan served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Xenex Disinfection Services. He previously led Google's Global Data Center Operations and was responsible for managing Google's worldwide data center and server operations. He also served as the Vice President of Engineering for Rackspace Hosting, where he built and led a team that pioneered the launch and operations of Rackspace's datacenters, IP network, cloud, and other key managed services. Paul holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

Thais Grossi, former Chief Operating Officer, is departing after nearly eight years with Enchanted Rock. During her time with the company, she led a journey of firsts, creating and scaling the culture, systems, and processes needed to efficiently build and operate over 800 MW of world-class microgrid solutions for customers.

"Paul has helped take the technology and intelligence powering our solutions to the next level, and we are pleased that he has accepted this expanded role," said Thomas McAndrew, CEO of Enchanted Rock. "His understanding of emerging technologies and operational excellence, paired with his extensive experience leading high-performing teams, make him an excellent choice to continue our commitment to deliver customer-focused solutions. We are also extremely grateful for Thais' dedication to the Enchanted Rock team and our customers."

