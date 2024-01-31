Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Strengthens Position With Growing Number Of Cannabis Studies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



A recent study shows that medical cannabis treatment may be associated with improvements in health-related quality of life

Study data indicated that chronic noncancer pain was the most common indication for treatment, followed by cancer pain, insomnia and anxiety MedCana is building the technology, laboratories, growing facilities and scientific teams needed to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world

Cannabis, long shrouded in controversy, is stepping into the limelight of scientific inquiry, revealing a complex tapestry of potential benefits.

Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry, is paying close attention to growing data showing the power of the natural substance.

One recent study, conducted by postdoctoral research fellow Thomas Arkell, a PhD at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, suggests that medical cannabis treatment may be associated with improvements in health-related quality of life among patients with a range of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SFWJ are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN