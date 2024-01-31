Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Strengthens Position With Growing Number Of Cannabis Studies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
A recent study shows that medical cannabis treatment may be associated with improvements in health-related quality of life Study data indicated that chronic noncancer pain was the most common indication for treatment, followed by cancer pain, insomnia and anxiety MedCana is building the technology, laboratories, growing facilities and scientific teams needed to provide premium pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts to the world
Cannabis, long shrouded in controversy, is stepping into the limelight of scientific inquiry, revealing a complex tapestry of potential benefits.
Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry, is paying close attention to growing data showing the power of the natural substance.
One recent study, conducted by postdoctoral research fellow Thomas Arkell, a PhD at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia, suggests that medical cannabis treatment may be associated with improvements in health-related quality of life among patients with a range of...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SFWJ are available in the company's newsroom at
About CannabisNewsWire
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
...
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN31012024000224011066ID1107793240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.