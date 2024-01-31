Mookkannoor Massacre Case: Accused Sentenced To Death For Killing Family Of Three

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ernakulam: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has awarded a death sentence to the accused in the Mookkannoor massacre case in Angamaly. The accused was also charged with double life imprisonment for the other two murders and a

fine of Rs 4, 10,000 in various sections of the case. Babu has been sentenced for killing his brother Shivan, his wife Valsala, and his daughter Smitha.

The court had said that the charges against Babu, including murder and attempted murder were proved. The court also stated that the case was rare among rare and how Smitha was killed was gruesome. He was sentenced to death considering the manner of the murder.

The murder took place on February 11, 2018. He killed his elder brother, wife, and daughter due to a family quarrel. He also cut his daughter's son who tried to stop the attack. The police later arrested the accused who escaped on a bike after the murder.