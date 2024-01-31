FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS INTRODUCES ITO, A TOP-FLOOR OMAKASE CONCEPT BY VCR GROUP INSIDE POODLE ROOM, ON FEB. 1

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reservations for the ultra-exclusive 12-seat dining experience are now open online

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2024

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

is redefining culinary luxury on the Strip with the debut of ITO , an intimate omakase restaurant opening Thursday, Feb. 1, inside the exclusive Poodle Room lifestyle and social club. The authentic 12-seat omakase experience will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays for two seatings per night – 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. – with reservations available online .

Created by critically acclaimed chefs Masa Ito and Kevin Kim, in collaboration with VCR Group, ITO is an omakase restaurant defined by artful presentation, high-quality ingredients, and high-touch interactions. Created with fresh ingredients flown in daily from Japan, ITO's dishes are curated by the chef in real-time throughout the dining experience – a 12-seat counter setting at the top of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, featuring a Japanese whiskey bar and breathtaking views of the Strip and surrounding Red Rock mountains.

"As Poodle Room is our most exclusive and bespoke experience, partnering with Chef Masa Ito, Chef Kim and David Rodolitz to create something that is truly exclusive felt like a natural fit for us," says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson . "ITO is a bespoke experience at the highest level, both figuratively and literally; perfectly complementing the exclusivity of Poodle Room and raising the bar for culinary artistry on the Strip and beyond."

A concept that first originated in 2022 in downtown Manhattan, ITO at Fontainebleau Las Vegas is the second outpost for Ito and Kim. The restaurant is led by Executive Chef Wilson Chan, a celebrated veteran of the Japanese restaurant industry who earned Michelin Bib Gourmand honors for two consecutive years as executive chef of Tsubasa Sushi in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood.

Chef Masa and Kevin Kim share, "We are thrilled and excited to open our second location of ITO in Fontainebleau Las Vegas. We could not think of a more iconic property, team and ownership group to partner with for our second locations and can't wait to welcome everyone into our new West Coast home."

ITO is the culinary jewel of Poodle Room, the members-only club defined by opulent spaces, extraordinary finishes, and unparalleled floor-to-ceiling views atop Nevada's tallest occupiable building. Home to an array of diverse programming, events and experiences, Poodle Room is a sanctuary for members providing unparalleled, six-star service. Prospective members can apply for membership to Poodle Room at poodleroomlv.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

