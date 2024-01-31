The Grind Session's Elite High School Basketball Circuit To Make First-Ever Stop In Puerto Rico This Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prolific Prep junior A.J. Dybantsa is already widely considered to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Three-day showcase to feature 14 teams from five states and Puerto Rico, 13 games, and a long lineup of the nation's top prep stars

PUERTO RICO, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time ever, The Grind Session , an elite high school basketball showcase that has produced nearly 100 NBA stars over the past 10 years, is headed to Puerto Rico.

The three-day event will take place February 2-4 at the Guillermo Angulo Coliseum in Carolina, Puerto Rico and will feature 14 teams from five states and Puerto Rico, 13 games, and an impressive lineup of some of the nation's top high school prospects.

To put into perspective how good this circuit is: since 2014, more than 2,800 players who have participated in The Grind Session have gone on to play collegiate or professional basketball. More than 20 of those players were chosen in the first round of the past two NBA drafts alone.

Some of The Grind Session's more notable alumni include Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), DeAndre Ayton (Phoenix Suns), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), just to name a few.

The showcase opens with three games on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.; continues with seven games on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m., including a star-studded celebrity game; and concludes with three games on Sunday starting at 12:00 p.m.

“Sports are a very important aspect of Puerto Rican culture, and while basketball may not be as popular of a sport on the island as baseball or boxing, it's rapidly gaining popularity,” said Cesar Vizcarrondo, Chief Brand Officer of The Grind Session.“We're excited about finally coming to Puerto Rico and look forward to an exciting weekend loaded with truly amazing talent.”

The 13-game slate will be headlined by two massive showdowns featuring three of SBLive 's Top 25 national high school boys basketball teams. Florida's IMG Academy (#19) will battle Arizona's Dream City Christian (#20) on Friday night and then California's Prolific Prep (#4) on Saturday afternoon.

The highly anticipated matchups will feature more than a dozen of the top 100 prospects across the '24, '25 and '26 classes, including Prolific Prep junior A.J. Dybantsa, who's already widely considered to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

“The Grind Session has taken high school basketball to new heights over the past decade, becoming the home and proving ground for some of the most elite prospects and teams,” said Vizcarrondo.“Bringing the circuit to Puerto Rico is another step in our evolution as we continue to serve the elite prep landscape by helping the best compete against the best and pushing the boundaries of elite amateur sports.”

Here's the full game schedule:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

5:30 p.m. – Victory Rock Prep (FL) vs. Albuquerque Prep (NM)

7:15 p.m. – DNA Prep (CA) vs. Academy of Central Florida (FL)

9:00 p.m. – Dream City Christian (AZ) vs. IMG Academy (FL)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

10:30 a.m. – Angel P. Millan (PR) vs. Victory Rock Prep (FL)

12:15 p.m. – Kingdome Dorado (PR) vs. Prolific Green (CA)

2:00 p.m. – DME Academy (FL) vs. DNA Prep (CA)

3:45 p.m. – Albuquerque Prep (NM) vs. Chi Prep (IL)

5:30 p.m. – IMG Academy (FL) vs. Prolific Prep (CA)

6:45 p.m. – Hoopers Next Door vs. True Buckets (CELEBRITY GAME)

8:45 p.m. – Academy of Central Florida (FL) vs. Dream City Christian (AZ)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

12:00 p.m. – Prolific Prep (CA) vs. DME Academy (FL)

1:45 p.m. – Chi Prep (IL) vs. Caguas Private School (PR)

3:30 p.m. – Emadrian (PR) vs. Albuquerque Prep (NM)

Saturdays' Celebrity Game will feature 16 local basketball, lifestyle, and social media personalities.

