Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Seagate Joins with OORT to Increase Infrastructure
Seagate® Technology (NASDAQ: STX) saw its shares still on the starting line Wednesday, as the world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, integrating Seagate LyveTM services to boost its infrastructure, joined with OORT, a decentralized cloud platform,
Seagate Lyve Cloud's integration significantly enhances OORT's storage capabilities, meeting the high data demands of AI applications. Leveraging Seagate's advanced solutions enables OORT to optimize costs, offering competitive pricing and a seamless experience, vital for its AI-focused decentralized cloud infrastructure. This collaboration is key in bolstering OORT's ability to enable AI solutions while also advancing its global expansion and fostering new strategic alliances.
Sean Yang, CTO of OORT, states: "Working with Seagate marks a major step in enhancing our decentralized cloud services. Seagate's sophisticated storage solutions are instrumental in strengthening our AI-enabled service offerings, underpinning our commitment to privacy and operational efficiency."
"Optimized mass data storage is key to any organization's ability to scale," said Melyssa Banda, vice president of Seagate storage solutions and Lyve services. "Seagate brings decades of mass-capacity data storage management expertise to the table, enabling organizations like OORT to deliver optimized AI solutions to its customers."
“This collaboration,” concludes Wednesday's news release,“marks a significant step for OORT in its journey to revolutionize the decentralized cloud industry with a commitment to practical, high-quality solutions.”
STX shares inched back 0.08 cents to $87.58.
