Sabre Travel Network BD Awards Its Top Agent, Airline Partners

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Sabre Travel Network Bangladesh Ltd held a ceremony to award and recognise its top agent and airline partners of the country for the year 2023 at a hotel in the capital on January 30, 2024.

Major General Iftekhar Anis, Chairman of Sabre Travel Network Bangladesh Ltd attended the ceremony as the chief guest while Brett Scott Thorstad, Vice President, Travel Solutions, Agency Sales of Sabre Asia Pacific; Mohammed Salahuddin, Director of Sabre Travel Network Bangladesh Ltd and Samual Mathew Machado, Managing Director-India and South Asia of Sabre Corporation were present on the occasion as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Samual Mathew Machado, Managing Director-India and South Asia, Sabre Corporation, said,“Bangladesh aviation market has witnessed 33 per cent growth in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels of 2019. This shows how crucial the market is to Sabre. Hence, Sabre, from now onwards, will increase its technology and manpower training support to its Bangladeshi partners. In the coming days, product technology teams from Sabre's head office in the region will frequently visit Bangladesh to help its partners in the country with Sabre's granular level technologies.”

Mohammed Salahuddin, Director, Sabre Travel Network Bangladesh Ltd, who is also Director (Acting)-Marketing and Sales of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said,“In 2000, Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed an agreement with Sabre for the distribution of the airline's products. Over the years, the partnership strengthened further as Biman and Sabre jointly launched Sabre Travel Network Bangladesh Ltd. The relationship between the two did not end there as, in 2022, Biman chose Sabre to be its travel solution provider for core systems like reservation and ticketing.”

In his speech, Major general Iftekhar Anis, Chairman of Sabre Travel Network Bangladesh Ltd, said,“The Sabre team is dedicated to bring excellence and enhanced support to power the business of the country's travel agencies and airlines as well as to reduce their operational hassles by introducing latest and cutting-edge travel technology products.”

Mohammad Saiful Hoque, Country General Manager and CEO of Sabre Travel Network Bangladesh also spoke at the ceremony.

High officials of Sabre handed over awards to their top partner agents and airlines of Bangladesh for the year 2023. The ceremony concluded with a gala dinner.

