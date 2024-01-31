(MENAFN- IssueWire)

UK Battery Tech Leader Snapfast & Korean Innovator Grinergy Partner for NetZero Future with Landmark MoU

Snapfast, a UK pioneer in sustainable lighting and energy storage, and Grinergy, a South Korean innovator in advanced battery technology, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to accelerate the world's transition to a NetZero future.

Building on a successful year of collaboration, the two companies have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on three key pillars:

1. UK & European Battery Manufacturing Powerhouse:

Establishing joint ventures to manufacture Grinergy's revolutionary batteries within the UK and Europe, creating thousands of local jobs and boosting regional energy security.

This strategic move aims to address Europe's growing demand for sustainable battery solutions and reduce reliance on foreign imports.

2. Next-Gen Energy Solutions for All:

Combining Snapfast's expertise in NetZero lighting and energy storage with Grinergy's cutting-edge battery technology.

This collaboration promises to develop next-generation energy solutions for homes, businesses, and industries, driving down emissions and revolutionizing energy use.

3. Collaborative Innovation Engine:

Fostering continuous knowledge exchange and joint research & development efforts to propel sustainable energy innovation forward.

This dynamic partnership will unlock the full potential of both companies' technologies, shaping the future of clean energy.

Quotes:

Allan Richardson, Founder of Snapfast: "Grinergy's technology transcends lighting. We see it dominating various industries where traditional batteries fall short. Their commitment to speed and agility perfectly aligns with our vision, making them ideal partners for securing a strong foothold in the European market."

Dan Goodman, Commercial & BD Director of Snapfast: "This partnership marks a crucial step towards a cleaner future. Combining Grinergy's groundbreaking batteries with our market knowledge will unlock game-changing energy solutions for the UK and Europe."

Scott Bang, CEO of Grinergy: "We are excited to join forces with Snapfast, a company whose dedication to sustainability mirrors our own. Together, we will deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to homes and businesses worldwide."

This landmark international collaboration marks a significant leap towards achieving NetZero emissions. By harnessing the combined expertise of Snapfast and Grinergy, the partnership promises to unlock a new era of clean energy innovation, leaving a lasting impact on generations to come.

