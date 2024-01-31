ICMEI Extends Support To Ayodhya Ki Ramleela In Celebration Of Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ayodhya: In the joyous atmosphere surrounding the launch of the Ram Mandir and Pran Prathishtha of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) proudly announced its support for the iconic Ram Leela being performed at Ayodhya from 16th to 22nd January. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, expressed his enthusiasm for being part of this monumental cultural event.



"We are more than excited about the launching of Ram Mandir and the Pran Prathishtha of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. We consider ourselves fortunate to be part of the biggest and most popular Ram Leela being conducted in Ayodhya," stated Dr. Sandeep Marwah.



The Ayodhya Ram Leela has garnered attention for its grand scale and meticulous execution. Dr. Marwah congratulated the entire team behind the Ayodhya Ram Leela, giving special acknowledgment to AAFTian Subhash Malik, the visionary behind the project. Malikï¿1⁄2s efforts were instrumental in making the Ram Leela a resounding success, presenting the timeless story of Ramayan in a spectacular manner.



As a token of appreciation, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, on behalf of ICMEI, announced special awards for the entire team involved in the production of the Ram Leela. Additionally, he presented the life membership of the World Peace Development and Research Centre to every individual contributing to the show, recognizing their dedication and contribution to promoting cultural understanding and harmony.



The support of ICMEI to Ayodhya Ki Ramleela reinforces the organizationï¿1⁄2s commitment to fostering cultural initiatives and celebrating the rich heritage and traditions of India.



