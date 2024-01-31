Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Lays Route Between Customs And Border Checkpoints

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic held meetings with citizens and monitored the field of
transport in the Sadarak district as a result of the conducted
analyses of the necessity of transportation of citizens on the
section of the border with the Republic of Türkiye between Sadarak
and Diluju was established, Trend reports, referring to the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic.
According to information, to ensure the comfort of citizens, a
new route was organized in the mentioned area on January 30.
The commissioned route will serve passengers at short intervals
in both directions during the day.
Meanwhile, passengers had to walk the 2 km distance between the
Sadarak-Diluju customs and border crossing points. Construction of
a new route in this direction will not only ensure the comfort of
passengers but also create conditions for rapid movement by public
transportation.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.