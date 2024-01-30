FLOOR & DECOR REVEALS TOP FLOORING AND TILE TRENDS OF 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - Leading High-Growth Retailer Specializing in Hard-Surface Flooring and One of Yelp's 'Most Loved Brands' Unveils Top Flooring and Tile Trends for 2024 -

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor & Decor

(NYSE: FND ), a leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, is excited to share its annual Trend Lookbook, covering the top flooring and tile trends for 2024. The company's team of experts has carefully curated a list of the most popular flooring and tile trends that they expect to dominate the market this year. These trends include: "Quiet Luxury," "Heritage at Home," "Simply Natural," "Maximally Eclectic," and a "Nod to Neoclassical."

Floor & Decor is sharing these trends with customers, construction professionals and the marketplace, with the official launch of their 2024 Trend Lookbook , now live on flooranddecor .

Floor & Decor continues to provide innovative and stylish options for customers in the ever-evolving world of home design.



"This year we are going to see even more of a tile takeover -

as tiles make their way onto walls, curved ceilings, and areas beyond the shower and backsplash," says Ashley Biscan,

Sr. Manager in Floor & Decor's Marketing department responsible for trends. "We predict both sides of the coin will be prominent, from bold layering within our trend, 'Maximally Eclectic' to the irresistible pull toward natural, earthy tones: 'Simply Natural,' as well as moody interiors with refined colors in 'Nod to Neoclassical.'

For every trend in our digital 2024 Trend Lookbook, we define and showcase hard surface materials with unbeatable pricing for renovation experts, homeowners, and home design professionals to be inspired and make the trends their own throughout their projects this year."



The Floor & Decor 2024 Trend Lookbook contains and covers these trends:

Quiet Luxury

Quality style can whisper and speak volumes with intentional drama, infused hues, and large-scale looks. Dress up your rooms with large format tiles , warm neutrals with different finishes, and punctuate your space with intentional color through natural stone and stone looking elements.



Heritage at Home

Don't be afraid to mix and match designs from different decades. Infuse Mid-century, baroque, and traditional elements to transform modern spaces. Create a storied look by mixing Mid-century tile with brass fixtures and

traditional hardwood floors. Consider adding a tile rug to your bathroom with a mosaic inlay and accentuate areas with marble trim to try out the trend.

Simply Natural

Take cues from nature's color palette to create a soft, simple, and inviting space. Balance distressed wood planks with smooth stone finishes or pair stone tiles and mosaics within the same collection for an effortlessly cohesive scheme. Play around with an earthy palette with layers of warm neutrals grounded by sunset and mossy hues.

Maximally Eclectic

Sometimes more if more. Use patterns , colors , and textures to enchant a space with whimsical elements to create a standout style. Add decadence with

brass fixtures to tie elements together. Turn small spaces like laundry rooms and guest bathrooms into a household gem by combining complementary colors for an energized space.

Nod to the Neoclassical

Luxury for less. Elevate common areas with imperial accents to add richness and timeless elegance . Elevate your flooring with a marble checkerboard pattern , incorporate mosaics with brass accents, or give subway tile a twist with a herringbone pattern installation or take it a step farther with marble .

Tiles and flooring options representing these trends and more are available at local

Floor & Decor stores or online at

. You can also learn more about these trends and get design support for your next project by scheduling a free design appointment with one of Floor & Decor's design specialists here . Floor & Decor was named one of Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies in 2022, operating more than 200 stores across the U.S. Each one offers design specialist meetings for free and in 2023, Floor & Decor was named to Yelp's "Most Loved Brands" list, which honors the most loved brands on the consumer reviews platform.

For more information on Floor & Decor, please visit and on Facebook ( ).

About Floor & Decor:

Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating more than 200 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry's broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, natural stone, and laminate and luxury vinyl plank under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

