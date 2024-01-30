Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout Q4 2023, the global Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) market faced a decline in prices primarily due to the sudden drop in benzene costs, a key feedstock. In Asia, reduced demand from detergent and soap industries, coupled with rising production rates, led to a surplus, causing LABSA prices to decrease. In Europe, lowered production costs and diminished demand, exacerbated by disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict and Red Sea supply route issues, further contributed to the decline. Similarly, North America witnessed a drop in benzene and sulfuric acid costs, subdued winter demand, increased inventory levels, and export challenges through the Panama Canal, collectively impacting LABSA price trends.

Definition

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) is a versatile anionic surfactant widely used in the production of household and industrial detergents. Composed of linear alkyl benzene and sulfuric acid, LABSA exhibits excellent cleaning properties and emulsification capabilities. Its molecular structure provides water solubility, making it effective in various cleaning formulations. LABSA is a key raw material in the manufacturing of liquid soaps, laundry detergents, and cleaning products. With its stable and compatible nature, LABSA plays a crucial role in enhancing the foaming and cleaning performance of a wide range of cleaning formulations.

Key Details About the Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) Price Trend :

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) Price Trend, including India Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) price, USA Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) Price Trend:

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) finds extensive industrial use as a crucial raw material in the production of various detergents and cleaning formulations. Its excellent surfactant properties make it a key component in the manufacturing of liquid soaps, laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and industrial cleaners. LABSA serves as an efficient emulsifier, contributing to the stability and effectiveness of cleaning formulations. Its compatibility with other ingredients and ability to enhance foaming properties make LABSA a versatile choice for formulating high-performance cleaning products, meeting the diverse needs of the household and industrial cleaning sectors worldwide.

Key Players:

ISU Chemicals

Miwon Chemical

KAPACHIM

FUCC

Tufail

