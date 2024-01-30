Tamannaah Bhatia To Headline A Yet-To-Be-Titled Tipsy Dramedy Webseries

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in 'Jailer' and 'Bhola Shankar', has come onboard for an untitled tipsy dramedy.

The series will be a streaming project and is currently in the pre-production stage.

As per a well-placed source, the series will feature two actresses, the casting for the second leading lady is currently underway. The shooting for the same is slated to begin in mid-March or early April.

The fans and followers will have to wait a bit for the title of Tamannaah's upcoming project to be unveiled. However, it is being said that the light-hearted series will be helmed by director Archit Kumar.

The project is being helmed under the digital wing of Dharma Productions' Dharmatic Entertainment in association with Prime Video.

This marks her fourth project in the digital realm. Apart from this, the actress has an impressive lineup of projects in her way. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in 'Vedaa' alongside John Abraham and also in a Tamil project titled 'Arnamanai 4'.

