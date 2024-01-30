Israeli Special Force Assassinates 3 Palestinians Inside Ibn Sina Hospital In Jenin

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An Israeli special force assassinated three Palestinians, after they infiltrated Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, in the West Bank on Tuesday.

Sources from inside the hospital said that about 10 soldiers from the Israeli Special Force, who disguised themselves in civilian clothes as doctors and nurses, infiltrated the hospital individually, headed to the third floor, and assassinated the three young men using silenced firearms, according to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

Eyewitnesses reported to WAFA that heavy gunfire was heard in the vicinity of Ibn Sina Hospital, after the Israeli force stormed it.

