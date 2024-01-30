Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Jenin City Hospital, Killing 3 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians were killed, Tuesday morning, after the Israeli occupation forces attacked Jenin city's Ibn Sina hospital in the occupied West Bank while undercover, said the Ministry of Health.

The three martyred were Mohammad Jalamna, and brothers Mohammad and Basil Al-Ghazawi, added the ministry, noting that Basil was admitted as a patient after getting injured during an Israeli occupation attack last October 25.

According to local sources, the occupation's forces arrived to the hospital in vehicles with Palestinian license plates disguised as hospital staff, they went to Basil's room in the third floor and shot all three men using suppressed firearms.

The Minister of Health Dr. Mai Al-Kaila urged the United Nations, international institutions and human rights organizations to put an end to the occupation's daily crimes against the Palestinian people and to provide them with safety and security. (end)

