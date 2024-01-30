Biz Infograph Provides Trusted Tips On How To Convert Date To Text, Add Developer Tabs, And Count Distinct Values In Excel

(MENAFN- GetNews) Biz Infograph, a leading presentation template provider, provides tips on how to convert dates to text, add developer tabs, and count distinct values on Excel.
With the proper presentation of ideas and plans, team members can easily follow and implement strategies to bring them to fulfilment. Biz Infograph is a trusted presentation template service with an extensive collection of template designs. The solution-oriented presentation template service provides detailed templates for various business presentations.
Their templates can be used by presenters, project designers, and other users worldwide. Thus, their templates include business slides, budget slides, education slides, finance slides, ecology slides, decision tree slides, chart slides, calendar slides, CFO dashboards, financial dashboards, cash flow dashboards, sales & profitability dashboards, and budgets vs. actual dashboards.
In response to a query about their services, a spokesperson of Biz Infograph commented,“We have different PowerPoint templates, Infographics, and Excel dashboards. Through our templates, we make design workflow faster and more seamless. Creating a presentation design can be tedious, especially for those who do not know how to operate software to make presentations easily. Many professionals need presentation templates to communicate their business plans, address their co-workers, or pitch an idea to their superiors. Presentations can be made using slides, excel sheets, and other trusted tools. What we provide at Biz Infograph are presentation templates or dashboards which do not require that you have any technical knowledge. These templates and dashboards are designed monthly so our clients can have access to different customised templates. Through our services, you can rest assured that you will save time and focus on more important matters. We have templates for freelancers, students, educators, work-in-a-home offices, or large corporations.”
Biz Infograph provides presentation templates that align with clients' preferences. The reputable presentation template provider has templates in different colours, structures, and designs on its website. They also provide users with tips on how to use software like Excel. For instance, they show Excel users how to convert date to text.
to text.
They show them how to convert a specified date to text, current date to text, date to text using text to column, and date to text using the copy-paste method.
convert date to text in Excel
can visit their website.
The spokesperson added,“You will find different tips on our website on becoming
an effective Microsoft Excel user. This software has data analysis and visualisation features. It includes various tabs and menus that allow users to perform several tasks and functions, and one of these tabs is the Developer tab. It provides advanced features and tools for developers and advanced users.”
Biz Infograph has different solutions and tips for its users.
Excel adding developer tab
can visit their website.
About Biz Infograph
Biz Infograph is a reliable presentation template platform where people can learn about how to count distinct in Excel.
count distinct in Excel .
