(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed a substantial increase in the size of Kiev's armed forces, asserting that there are currently 880,000 individuals serving in Ukraine's military. In a recent interview with the German public channel ARD, Zelensky claimed that Kiev aims to mobilize even more troops, particularly males who left the country following the commencement of the conflict with Russia.



This announcement follows Zelensky's statement just last month, where he reported that Ukraine's ground forces numbered over 600,000 service personnel. In February 2022, at the onset of Russia's offensive, the Ukrainian army officially had approximately 260,000 servicemen. Now, the Ukrainian leader insists that Kiev boasts a "million-strong army," highlighting the country's commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities.



Zelensky emphasized that alongside the military expansion, over 30 million people are currently employed in Ukraine, with one million working in the defense and security sectors.



Notably, the president expressed a desire to repatriate citizens who are eligible for military service, particularly those who left the country amid the conflict.



The disclosure of Ukraine's increased military personnel comes amid acknowledged personnel shortages on the battlefield, as acknowledged by several top Ukrainian military officers and commanders, including General Valery Zaluzhny, the head of the country's armed forces. While casualty figures are not publicly disclosed by Kiev, Russia's Defense Ministry estimates that Ukraine's forces have lost up to 160,000 service personnel since their failed summer counteroffensive. Over the course of the conflict, it is estimated that nearly 400,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded.



As Ukraine seeks to strengthen its armed forces, the implications of this expansion raise questions about the sustainability of such significant growth and the challenges associated with maintaining military readiness in the midst of a protracted conflict. The efforts to repatriate eligible citizens signal a broader strategy to address personnel shortages and fortify Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of ongoing geopolitical challenges.



