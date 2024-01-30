5.7 Magnitude Quake Hits China

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Jan 30 (IANS) A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck China's Xinjiang on Tuesday, local authorities said.
The temblor that struck Akqi County in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:27 a.m was epicentred at 41.15 degrees north latitude and 78.67 degrees east longitude, China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.
Its depth was 10 km.
No casualties or damage to property has been reported, Xinhua news agency reported quoting police.
Two vehicles and 10 personnel have been pressed into service for rescue operations.
