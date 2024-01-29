PICKLEGLASSTM Unveils New Soundproof Glass Pickleball Court Fencing System, Reducing 50% Sound

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PICKLEGLASSTM SOUNDPROOF GLASS PICKLEBALL COURT IN FLORIDA

PICKLEGLASSTM DOUBLE COURT DESIGN IN COLORADO

PICKLEGLASSTM COUNTRY CLUB DOUBLE COURT DESIGN IN CALIFORNIA

PICKLETILETM Launches PICKLEGLASSTM: New SoundProof Glass Pickleball and Tennis Court Fencing; 50% Sound Reduction, Panoramic Views, 99MPH Hurricane Strength

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PICKLETILETM, a leader in sports construction innovation, recently announced the launch of PICKLEGLASSTM, a state-of-the-art soundproof glass pickleball and tennis court system. This new development is poised to redefine industry standards by offering a combination of enhanced functionality, advanced soundproofing technology, and a sleek, contemporary glass aesthetic. The introduction of PICKLEGLASSTM represents a significant evolution in the design and construction of pickleball and tennis courts.In response to the sport's rapid expansion and the growing need for more facilities, PICKLETILETM has spent the last two years dedicated to the development of PICKLEGLASSTM. The project was driven by the vision of Scott Miller, Founder and CEO of PICKLETILETM, who recognized the pressing challenge of noise pollution associated with pickleball courts. Miller pointed out the imbalance between the soaring popularity of pickleball in America and the insufficient number of available courts, a situation exacerbated by the lengthy permitting process caused by noise concerns. Addressing this issue became a central mission for PICKLETILETM, leading to the creation of PICKLEGLASSTM. More information on PICKLEGLASSTM can be found here.At the heart of the PICKLEGLASSTM system are its 12mm tempered glass panels, each weighing 300 pounds. These panels have been designed not just for their aesthetic appeal, providing unobstructed panoramic views, but more importantly, for their soundproofing capabilities. Laboratory testing at an accredited facility confirmed that the system effectively reduces 50% of noise transmission by reflecting sound waves vertically, thereby minimizing lateral sound dispersion and noise impact on nearby areas. This feature makes PICKLEGLASSTM particularly well-suited for densely populated or noise-sensitive environments. More information on the lab tested acoustic results can be found here.Beyond its soundproofing qualities, PICKLEGLASSTM offers a unified solution for standardizing the fencing, lighting, and soundproofing components of pickleball and tennis court construction. This standardization allows PICKLETILETM to ensure consistent quality and streamline the installation process across the nation. Miller commented on the stagnation in traditional sports construction methods and urged the industry to embrace innovation and pursue more effective and consumer-friendly solutions.The structural integrity of PICKLEGLASSTM is as impressive as its functional benefits. The system is built on a robust foundation of galvanized SPHC steel columns, fortified with zinc powder coating for exceptional resistance to rust and corrosion. This durability is backed by a comprehensive 10-year warranty, offering peace of mind to consumers. Designed to withstand severe weather conditions, including high winds, PICKLEGLASSTM courts are engineered for resilience, combining strength with a visually appealing design. More information on the lab tested wind load results can be found here.Illumination is a critical aspect of any sports court, and PICKLEGLASSTM excels in this area as well. The courts are equipped with a cutting-edge 8-piece 200W LED lighting system, compliant with USA Pickleball and USTA lighting specifications. This system ensures that every corner of the court is perfectly lit, providing optimal conditions for players and enhancing the overall ambiance of the environment.In an industry where differentiation is key, PICKLEGLASSTM stands out with its patented design and a stringent approach to protecting its distribution channels. This ensures that customers receive an authentic, high-quality product. The versatility of PICKLEGLASSTM is evident in its adaptability to various layouts and dimensions, with a standard model that can be tailored to meet specific client requirements. The system's appeal extends across different settings, from country clubs and recreational centers to residential properties, hotels, and condos. The PICKLEGLASSTM Tennis Court design is also gaining popularity as a preferred option for upgrading existing tennis courts.The journey of PICKLEGLASSTM from concept to reality is a testament to PICKLETILETM's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Scott Miller claims that once you see PICKLEGLASSTM, you can't unsee it referring to its quality and design. With plans to install over 250 courts in the upcoming year, the company is gearing up for substantial growth and expansion. Miller expressed his gratitude for the early success and enthusiasm for PICKLEGLASSTM and reiterated the company's readiness to meet the increasing demand. PICKLEGLASSTM is not just a product but a comprehensive solution poised to set new benchmarks in sports construction and court design.For further information about PICKLEGLASSTM and its transformative impact on sports facilities, visit .

