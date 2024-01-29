Qatar Qualifies To Quarter-Finals In AFC Asia Cup 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Qatar National Football team qualified, Monday, to quarter-Finals of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Held in Qatar after defeating Palestine with a score of (2-1), the winner between Thailand and Uzbekistan will Challenge Qatar in the Quarter-Finals.

The first leg of the match held in (Al-Bait) Stadium ended with a draw (1-1) were the Palestinian Player Oday Al-Dabbagh scored the first goal in minute 37 whereas the Qatari Player Hassan Al-Haydos scored the first goal for Qatar in the extra time.

The Qatari winning goal was scored by Akram Afif in the second leg of the match exactly at the minute 49.

Jordan National Football team also qualified to Quarter-Finals after defeating Iraq with a score of (3-2) and Tajikistan defeated UAE after penalty shootout ended with (5-3) which qualified them to the Quarter-Finals.

Tomorrow there will be 2 matches were Uzbekistan will meet Thailand and Saudi Arabia will challenge South Korea.

The round of 16 of the Championship will end on Wednesday with two other matches were Japan will Challenge Bahrain and Iran will meet Syria. (end)

sss







MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107782892