Vanguard Renewables Welcomes Foremost Farms USA To The Farm Powered Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- 3BL) BOSTON, January 29, 2024 /3BL/ - Vanguard Renewables®, a national leader in organics-to-renewable energy production, is excited to announce the addition of Foremost Farms USA®, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the United States, to the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance (FPSA). This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable organic waste reduction and renewable energy generation within the dairy industry.

Foremost Farms, owned by hundreds of dedicated Midwest dairy farm members across seven states, has long been recognized for its commitment to producing high-quality milk used in the creation of award-winning cheese, butter and dairy ingredients. By joining the FPSA, Foremost Farms aims to further strengthen its dedication to sustainable practices and support generational dairy farmers across America.

"We are delighted to welcome Foremost Farms to the FPSA," said Neil H. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Renewables. "Their members' commitment to sustainable farming practices is helping to create a more sustainable future for the dairy industry, and their desire to work with and learn from like-minded organizations to explore solutions for food waste aligns with our mission.”

The FPSA, a collaborative initiative focused on driving systemic change, is dedicated to promoting sustainable organic waste reduction and regenerative agriculture solutions. With the addition of Foremost Farms, the Alliance gains a valuable partner with extensive experience in sustainable agriculture and is dedicated to supporting America's dairy farmers.

“Foremost Farms is dedicated to building strong partnerships with organizations that focus on sustainability in the dairy industry,” said Greg Schlafer, President and CEO of Foremost Farms.“We're pleased to join the FPSA as another step in continuing our trajectory as environmental stewards that take care of our world and create value for dairy farm families.”

Vanguard Renewables partners with food and beverage manufacturers to recycle their inedible food waste via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion, which converts organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG). This RNG is then used to generate electricity, heat, and transportation fuel, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. By diverting food waste from landfills and transforming it into clean energy, Vanguard Renewables is making a significant impact on the environment while also creating economic opportunities for farmers and local communities.

“This partnership allows Foremost Farms to amplify our commitment to sustainability and support our members in their efforts," said Rachel Turgasen, Senior Director of Member Relations and Corporate Sustainability at Foremost Farms. "Together we will drive positive change in the dairy industry and contribute to a more sustainable future."

The Alliance continues to grow, with Foremost Farms joining other industry leaders such as Danone, AstraZeneca, Unilever, Starbucks, and 15 other national partners. This collaboration of like-minded companies is working to make a lasting impact across industries and setting a new standard for sustainability and environmental stewardship.

For more information about Vanguard Renewables and the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, please visit

Visit Vanguard's Media Room:

About Vanguard Renewables:

Vanguard Renewables, based in Weston, Massachusetts, is a national leader in developing food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy projects. The Company owns and operates on-farm anaerobic digester facilities in the northeast and currently operates manure-only digesters in the south and west for Dominion Energy. Vanguard Renewables plans to expand nationwide to more than 150 anaerobic digestion facilities by 2026. Vanguard Renewables is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste, generating renewable energy, and supporting regenerative agriculture on partner farms via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion. Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of BlackRock Real Assets. To learn more visit vanguardrenewables.

About Foremost Farms:

Foremost Farms USA® is a dairy cooperative representing hundreds of Midwest dairy farmer members located across seven Midwest states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin – America's Dairyland. It is one of the largest, leading dairy cooperatives in the United States and a major food manufacturing business. Every year, Foremost Farms produces millions of pounds of cheese, butter, whey and milk protein ingredients from the high-quality milk produced by its members. Its customers represent respected top brands and category leaders at national and regional levels in retail and foodservice channels, that are served with innovative solutions, technical services and customized products. For more information, see foremostfarms.