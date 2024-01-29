Axalta Announces Starry Night As 2024 Global Automotive Color Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dynamic black shade evokes depths of our universe and space exploration



Latest edition marks decade since Axalta launched its first Automotive Color of the Year

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced its 2024 Global Automotive Color of the Year – Starry Night. The latest edition marks the 10th year Axalta has introduced its automotive color of the year and the first time it has featured a black shade.

Starry Night is a strong, contemporary color with light blue and silver flakes that evokes the depths of our universe and space exploration. The black shade represents bold imaginations and the drive to reach new heights. As a dynamic hue, Starry Night transcends classic and modern design styles and harmonizes with other colors, finishes, patterns, and textures.

“Black is the second most popular automotive color globally and we're excited to feature a black shade as our 2024 Global Automotive Color of the Year,” said Dan Benton, Senior Manager, Global Color at Axalta.“Starry Night is a hue where black is bright and dark is distinguished. This year's color is part cosmic and part classic, but all Axalta.”

Axalta first introduced its Global Automotive Color of the Year in 2015 with Radiant Red. Since then, the company's global team of color experts have collaborated annually to introduce a trending and up-in-coming shade for the automotive industry.

For more information about Axalta's 2024 Global Automotive Color of the Year and color capabilities, visit axalta/color.

