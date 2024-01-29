Inventhelp Inventor Develops Battery-Operated Fire Hydrant Wrench (CCT-4834)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“I'm a firefighter and I have been involved in several situations where opening and closing hydrants have caused major damage to personal property and equipment. I thought there could be a better way,” said an inventor, from Winchester, Ohio,“so I invented the HYDRANT WRENCH. My unique design would prevent damage to public water systems while also preventing water hammer to fire apparatus.”



The patent-pending invention provides a battery-operated wrench for fire hydrants. In doing so, it enables the user to easily open and close the fire hydrant. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. It also helps reduce strain, injuries and damage. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for fire departments, emergency services, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CCT-4834, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at