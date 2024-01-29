Wallet Factory Wins Runner Up For Hackernoon's Startup Of The Year 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wallet Factory, an embedded finance provider of digital wallets and loyalty rewards, has won Silver at the Startup of the Year 2023, Poland.

- Mikhail Miro, CEO of Wallet FactoryLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wallet Factory , a leading one-stop FinTech provider of digital wallets and loyalty rewards platforms, as well as other embedded finance solutions for banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), is honored to be named runner up Startup of the Year 2023 in Warsaw, Poland by HackerNoon.As the silver prize winner, Wallet Factory was selected from over 30,000 nominated startups around the world by an evaluation from the HackerNoon team, as well as through a community voting process that saw over 623,000 votes cast."We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top startups driving innovation in the FinTech space,” said Mikhail Miro , CEO and Co-Founder of Wallet Factory.“This award is a testament to the hard work of our entire team in developing profitable embedded finance products that expand financial access across emerging markets. We thank the HackerNoon community and .TECH Domains for their support, and we look forward to continuing our mission of enabling digital wallets and financial services for the underserved."Wallet Factory competed against 48 formidable startups from the Warsaw region across sectors like crypto, AI, healthtech and more. All the nominated startups from around the globe generated between $50,000 to $50 million in revenue or secured $1 million to $100 million in funding to qualify. After 623,000+ votes were cast, Wallet Factory clinched second place."We build digital wallets, personalized loyalty rewards platforms , financial marketplaces and other embedded finance solutions to help banks and NBFIs profitably serve underbanked consumers in high-growth markets like MENA, Latin America and South Africa," added Mikhail Miro. "This runner up validates that our B2B offerings enable broader financial access in places that need it most."The Startups of the Year 2023 competition ran from May 8th through December 31st, 2023. HackerNoon's community nominates and votes for the most disruptive and impactful startups worldwide. This year's event saw increased participation, with total votes more than tripling compared to 2022.As the first FinTech focused solely on embedded finance to be recognized, Wallet Factory looks forward to sustaining its rapid growth and further enabling financial institutions across emerging markets.About Wallet Factory: Wallet Factory provides digital wallets, personalized loyalty rewards, financial marketplaces, B2B payment service, open banking, and other embedded finance solutions to banks and NBFIs in emerging markets across MENA, Latin America, and South Africa. Serving over 5 million end-users, Wallet Factory's products drive customer engagement, transaction volumes and non-interest revenue for its B2B clients.About HackerNoon's Startups of the Year: Selected by community nomination and voting, Startups of the Year recognizes the most disruptive and fastest growing tech startups worldwide. This year's competition saw 30,000+ nominations and 623,000+ votes cast. The 2023 Startups of the Year are sponsored by .TECH Domains, who power many of the world's most innovative startups.

