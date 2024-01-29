South Korean automaker records highest total exports in 8 years

(MENAFN) In a significant milestone for the South Korean automotive sector, data revealed that six leading South Korean automobile companies collectively exported 2.76 million cars to 196 countries in the previous year, marking the highest export total in eight years. According to information from the Korean Automobile Manufacturers Association, the combined volume of exports from Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corp, and four other companies experienced a notable 20.1 percent increase in 2023 compared to the preceding year. This achievement represents the first instance since 2015 that these companies have surpassed annual exports exceeding 2.7 million units.



The data, reported by the South Korean Yonhap News Agency, underscores the resilience and growth of the South Korean automotive industry on the global stage. The surge in exports signals a robust performance, indicating increased demand and competitiveness in international markets. The notable expansion in export volumes is a testament to the industry's ability to adapt and thrive amid evolving market dynamics.



The United States emerged as the primary destination for South Korean automotive exports, with companies shipping 1.3 million units to the American market. Following closely behind, Canada recorded the second-highest import volume, receiving 218,721 units from South Korean automakers. This geographical distribution highlights the diversified reach of South Korean automakers, as they continue to establish a strong presence in key global markets.



The achievement of the highest export total in eight years reflects the resilience, competitiveness, and strategic prowess of the South Korean auto industry. As it continues to navigate global challenges, this success positions South Korea as a significant player in the international automotive landscape, contributing to the country's economic growth and global influence in the sector.

