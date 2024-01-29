Small Drones Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Small Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global small drones market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Small Drones Industry:

Technological Advancements:

Technological innovation in small drones, such as improved battery life, enhanced flight stability, higher-resolution cameras, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, is strengthening the market growth. These developments are making small drones more capable, reliable, and user-friendly. In addition, the incorporation of advanced sensors, such as light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and multispectral imaging, benefits in expanding the range of applications for small drones. Furthermore, in the construction industry, drones with three-dimensional (3D) mapping and modeling capabilities are used for site surveys and progress tracking, improving project efficiency.

Thriving Agriculture Sector:

The escalating demand for small drones due to the thriving agriculture sector is contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, small drones are equipped with advanced sensors and cameras to monitor crop health, assess soil conditions, and optimize irrigation. Furthermore, drones provide valuable aerial data for precision agriculture, allowing farmers to make informed decisions, reduce resource wastage, and enhance crop yields. They can cover large fields quickly, identify pest infestations, and create detailed maps for targeted interventions. This technology enhances sustainability, increases productivity, and minimizes environmental impact.

Rising Delivery Services:

The growing demand for small drones on account of the increasing need for faster deliveries among individuals is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, drones offer a rapid and efficient solution for last-mile delivery, bypassing traffic congestion and reducing delivery times. They are particularly valuable for delivering small packages to remote or congested areas. Furthermore, the rising adoption of small drones, as they reduce delivery costs and improve delivery speed, is supporting the growth of the market. They not only enhance satisfaction among individuals but also contribute to the efficiency and competitiveness of the e-commerce sector.



Key players operating in the Small Drone Industry:



Aerovironment Inc.

Autel Robotics

Delair

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Microdrones GmbH

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC Textron Inc. and Thales Group.

Small Drones Market Report Segmentation:

By Size:



Nano Drones Micro Drones

Micro drones represented the largest segment as they provide enhanced agility and maneuverability.

By Type:



Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Rotary wing accounted for the largest market share due to the rising demand for precise aerial control.



By Application:





Military and Defense

Consumer Consumer and Civil

Military and defense hold the biggest market share on account of the increasing focus on informed decision making.







Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the small drones market, which can be attributed to favorable regulatory frameworks.



Global Small Drones Market Trends:

Small drones can carry more advanced and diverse payloads, including thermal cameras, LiDAR scanners, and gas detectors. This expanded payload capacity allows them to cater to a broader range of applications, such as search and rescue missions, geological surveys, and industrial inspections.

The increasing need for small drones for data collection and analysis in various sectors is supporting the market growth. They can capture high-resolution images, videos, and sensor data, which are essential for tasks, such as environmental monitoring, infrastructure inspection, and asset management.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

