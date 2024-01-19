Europe Smart Water Meter Market Size To Surpass Around US$ 4.30 Billion 2030, Recording A CAGR Of 11.5% | Report By Coherentmi

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CoherentMI published a report, titled, Europe Smart Water Meter Market was valued at US$ 2.01 Billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4.30 Billion by 2030 , at a CAGR of 11.5% during forecast period 2023-2030. Market Dynamics: The Europe smart water meter market is driven by two major factors. Firstly, the stringent government regulations regarding water management and conservation are propelling the demand for smart water meters in the region. With increasing concerns over water scarcity and the need for efficient water management, governments across Europe are implementing strict regulations to monitor water usage and prevent wastage. Smart water meters provide accurate real-time data on water consumption, allowing consumers and utility companies to identify leakages and take necessary measures to conserve water. The second driver of the market is the increasing focus on water conservation. The growing population in Europe, coupled with urbanization and industrialization, is leading to a higher demand for water. This, in turn, is putting pressure on the existing water resources. Smart water meters help in monitoring and controlling water usage, enabling individuals and organizations to adopt water-saving practices. Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2030 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 11.50

% Largest Market Europe Market Concentration High Major Players Itron, Diehl Metering, Zenner International, Elster Group, Kamstrup and Many More Segments Covered By Technology, By Type, By Component, By Application Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers . Supportive government policies and regulations

. Need to reduce non-revenue water losses

. Increased investments in smart city infrastructure

. Water conservation and sustainability goals Restraints & Challenges . High upfront costs of deployment

. Privacy and security concerns

. Technical knowledge and manpower limitations

Key Market Takeaways:



Europe Smart Water Meter Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced metering technologies and the need for effective water management in the region.

On the basis of technology, the automatic meter reading segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its ability to provide accurate and real-time meter readings, leading to cost savings and improved efficiency in water management.

In terms of type, the two-way water meter segment is projected to dominate the market. The bi-directional communication capability of these meters enables better leak detection and water conservation efforts, driving their demand in the European market.

Within the components segment, meter and accessories are expected to hold a dominant position, as they form the core of the smart water meter infrastructure. IT solutions and communication components are also critical for seamless data transmission and analysis.

Residential applications are anticipated to dominate the smart water meter market in Europe. The increasing demand for water conservation and efficient water management in households is driving the adoption of smart water meters in this segment.

Regionally, Europe as a whole is expected to hold a dominant position in the smart water meter market. The region's commitment to sustainable development and focus on water conservation drive the adoption of smart water meters. Key players operating in the Europe smart water meter market include Itron, Diehl Metering, Zenner International, Elster Group, Kamstrup, Landis+Gyr, Sensus, Aclara Technologies, Badger Meter, and Neptune Technology Group. These players are striving to develop innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for smart water meters.

Market Trends:

Meter data analytics is a growing trend in the market, as it allows for in-depth analysis of water consumption patterns and enables proactive actions to be taken to conserve water. The integration of advanced analytics tools with smart water meters helps identify and understand trends and patterns in water consumption, providing valuable insights to utility companies and consumers.

Remote meter reading is another significant trend in the market. Traditional water meters require manual reading, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Remote meter reading technology enables automatic and accurate reading of water meters, eliminating the need for manual intervention. This trend not only increases the efficiency of water management but also reduces costs and enhances customer satisfaction.

Recent development:



In October 2022, HYDRUS IP, an ultrasonic smart water meter with integrated IP67 connectivity for internet of Thing, was introduced by Diehl Metering. In November 2020, Mechanical flow meter expert Scan was bought by Iron.

Read complete market research report, " Europe Smart Water Meter Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030) ", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

Dominance of Automatic Meter Reading in the Market

In terms of technology, automatic meter reading is anticipated to dominate the market. This segment is expected to hold a dominant position due to its wide adoption and benefits. Automatic meter reading allows for accurate and real-time meter readings, eliminating the need for manual data collection. This technology not only reduces labor costs but also minimizes human errors, ensuring efficient water management.

Rise of Two-way Water Meters in the Market

Another market opportunity lies in the type segment of smart water meters in Europe. Among the different types available, two-way water meters are expected to dominate the market. This can be attributed to the advantages they offer over traditional one-way water meters.

Two-way water meters enable bi-directional communication, allowing utilities to measure both inflow and outflow of water. This feature provides valuable insights into water consumption patterns, enabling better leakage management and conservation efforts. As a result, the demand for two-way water meters is expected to surge in the European market.

In conclusion, the Europe smart water meter market presents significant opportunities for growth, particularly in the automatic meter reading and two-way water meter segments. The region's commitment to water conservation and increasing adoption of advanced metering technologies are key factors driving the market. Key players in the market are focused on developing innovative solutions to cater to the evolving needs of the European market.

Market Segmentation:



By Technology



Automatic Meter Reading



Advanced Meter Infrastructure

Others

By Type



One-way Water Meters



Two-way Water Meters



Smart Water Meters

Others

By Component



Meters & Accessories



IT Solutions



Communications

Others

By Application



Residential



Commercial



Industrial Others

Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the Europe Smart Water Meter Market?What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Europe Smart Water Meter Market?Which segment dominates as the leading component in the Europe Smart Water Meter Market?Who are the key players actively participating in the Europe Smart Water Meter Market?Which region is expected to take the lead in the Europe Smart Water Meter Market?What is the projected CAGR of the Europe Smart Water Meter Market?

