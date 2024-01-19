T'gana CM Discusses Musi River Rejuvenation Plan With Thames Governing Body

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has held discussions with Port of London Authority officials about the ambitious plans for rejuvenation of Musi river in Hyderabad.

Kickstarting his London tour on Friday, the Chief Minister held three-hour long discussions with officials and experts of the Port of London Authority, the governing body of river Thames.

Revanth Reddy spoke of his vision for rejuvenating river Musi, and of the principal reason for visiting London of learning about the management of river Thames, understanding and gathering insights from its management and collating best practices, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Sian Foster, Director of Corporate Affairs, and Raj Kehal-Livi, Head, Stakeholder Engagement, Port of London Authority, presented a comprehensive history of the developmental activities along river Thames, natural challenges and engineering response and solutions, stakeholder management, investments and revenue management, and best practices evolved over decades.

"Hyderabad developed along river Musi but is unique in being centered around Hussainsagar lake, and is fostered by other major water bodies, like Osmansagar. Once we reinvigorate and bring back Musi to its fullest force, Hyderabad will be powered by both a river and lakes," said the Chief Minister.

Port of London Authority officials told him that they are ensuring highest levels of sustainability for the river, even as we develop and optimise the developments along the banks.

Finding optimal revenue models to ensure maximum benefits for people and local communities, and best-in-class project management for various projects underway and to be taken up in future is our continual focus, they said.

The apex body authorises assured all support to Hyderabad in all its efforts to rejuvenate river Musi.

A more detailed outline of various potential partnership points was discussed.

Both sides agreed to have more discussions and engagements in future and to collaborate on a posse of specific projects.

