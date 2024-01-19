(MENAFN- PR Newswire) nen, a pioneer in digital health solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first product, "nendo", specifically designed for children suffering from pain.

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This revolutionary digital program aims to provide young patients with cancer an innovative way to address their pain through

gamified behavioral techniques.



Science-based gaming designed for kids and with kids. Helping kids rise above their pain

nen Introduces Its First Groundbreaking Product“nendo” for Pediatric Pain

Continue Reading

nendo harnesses the power of play, combining

behavioral techniques

and gamification, to offer a unique approach to pain management enhancing kids overall quality of life.

nendo is designed to be fun and allow kids to access nendo whenever they need it from the comfort of their homes.

The platform helps children to restructure beliefs and emotional reactions to pain and improve their overall wellbeing.

nendo's virtual companions introduce age-appropriate behavioral techniques for children and help to differentiate mood from pain.

Through this interactive experience, users can document their pain, moods, and comfort levels, providing valuable insight for a more personalized journey. This information not only enhances kids' experience but also equips parents with crucial insights to understand and support their children's pain management.

Francesca Domenech Wuttke, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of nen, expresses her enthusiasm: "After founding nen in February 2022, we are incredibly excited to bring nendo to families in need. Our mission-driven approach focuses on addressing pain through engaging, playful methods. By leveraging gamification and

behavioral techniques, we believe nendo can help manage pain and significantly improve the well-being of these children. We are grateful for the opportunity to impact kids and their families with this novel solution, democratizing access to pain-focused approaches."

nendo is more than just a digital tool; it represents hope and support for families struggling with the challenges of childhood cancer and other conditions that cause pain in children. nen's commitment to these families goes beyond offering a product-it's about providing a companion in their journey, a source of comfort and relief in difficult times. When parents purchase nendo, they also help provide free access to other kids in need who are experiencing pain with our "buy one share one" program.

For more information about nendo and how it can help your child, please visit our website at The program is available for download in the

US, UK and Spain, offering easy and immediate access to families in need.

nendo safety information:

nendo is indicated for children from 7-12 years of age and has not been reviewed or approved by the Food & Drug Administration or other regulatory bodies and is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition.

About Nen Evidence Based Solutions, S.L.U.

nen is an evidence-based digital solution to help kids and their families to manage pain. We address pain management through

play, by leveraging gamification of behavioral techniques to modulate pain and improve a child's overall. Nen is a mission driven profit-for-purpose company with a view to democratize pain management at scale to all kids who are in pain, wherever they are.

Press Contact

Francesca Wuttke

+34628989861



SOURCE Nen Evidence Based Solutions, S.L.U.