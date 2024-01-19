Hariprasad Grilled For His 'Godhra-Like Incident' Remark, Says Don't Know It's Cong Or RSS Govt In K'taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 19 (IANS) After senior Congress leader B. K. Hariprasad was grilled by state police on Friday for his "Godhra-like incident might be repeated in Karnataka" remark, the leader, slamming the state government said he does not know whether it is Congress government or RSS-led government.

"Is this the Congress government or the RSS-led government? I am not able to understand under which government I am," Hariprasad said.

"I do not want VIP treatment; if needed, you can arrest me," Hariprasad told the police.

"I have asked the police to conduct a polygraph (lie detector test) if necessary on me. Let them take me to the police station and inquire. Along with me, let them subject BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra also to polygraph test. If this is my plight, what is the fate of ordinary Congress party workers," Hariprasad said.

"The government has not taken action against RSS functionary Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, who issued derogatory statements against the minority community women. No action has been taken against BJP Karwar MP Anantkumar Hegde, who addressed Chief Minister as 'beta'.

"I will not bow down to their threats. I am committed to my earlier statement. The devotees who visit Ayodhya should be given appropriate security," Hariprasad said.

Hariprasad had said that Godhra-like development is likely to be repeated in Karnataka and urged the state government to ensure security of those who travel to Ayodhya in the coming days.

Hariprasad said: "As per information from various states, a Godhra-like incident could take place in Karnataka. The government here should provide security to those who travel to Ayodhya.

