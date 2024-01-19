Marbella Hen Do: Sail Into Fun With Unforgettable Boat Hire Experiences!

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Not anymore! Marbella Hen Do is here to turn this dream into reality with our bespoke boat hire experiences, tailor-made for unforgettable hen parties.

Nestled in the heart of the Costa del Sol, Marbella offers the perfect blend of luxurious relaxation and exhilarating party vibes, making it the go-to destination for fun-loving hens from the UK and beyond.

Marbella Hen Do's fleet, featuring a variety of sleek yachts to spacious catamarans, is at the forefront of Marbella boat hire , ready to embark on an adventure with diverse groups. Whether clients are sun-seekers, thrill-seekers, or simply in for the fun and prosecco, Marbella Hen Do has tailored options to suit every preference.

With Marbella boat hire options beginning at a mere 450 pounds, they are redefining luxury, making it accessible to all. Marbella Hen Do ensures that a hen party is not merely a celebration, but a transformative experience that will be remembered for a lifetime.

Marbella Catamaran Hire - Starting at £450

Set sail on our stunning catamaran for up to 12 people, perfect for a private hen party. Available in Puerto Banús, Estepona, and Benalmadena, this package includes 2 hours of private hire, 4 drinks per person, and VIP Tibu Guest List Entry. Soak up the sun, sip your favorite drink, and enjoy the Mediterranean in style!

Marbella Open Bar Boat Hire - Starting at £450

Hop aboard the Yacht Sessa Astondoa 36 for a high-energy party for up to 9 people. Enjoy 2 hours of open bar with prosecco, beer, wine, and soft drinks, accompanied by delicious nibbles. The perfect choice for those who want to party hard in Puerto Banús!

Marbella Private Hen Boat Party - Starting at £60 per person

Party with up to 25 friends (or 90 for bigger groups) on our private hen boat. Choose between a cheeky butler or a DJ to spice up your party. This 2-hour adventure includes 4 drinks per person and VIP Tibu Guest List Entry. It's the ultimate party experience on the Mediterranean!

Marbella Party Boat Open Bar - Starting at £85 per person

Ideal for larger hen, stag, and corporate parties, this package includes a 2-hour private boat hire for up to 85 people. Enjoy an open bar with vodka, gin, prosecco, beer, wine, and soft drinks. A cheeky butler and DJ will keep the party going. Minimum group size is 15.

Marbella Water Sport Hire - Starting at £750

Double the fun with 2 boats: a luxury catamaran and a power boat for water sports like banana boating and water skiing. This 2-hour hire caters to 18 people, with an open bar available for an extra £200.

Concluding this nautical adventure, Marbella Hen Do invites you to make memories that will last a lifetime. Our experiences aren't just about the party; they're about bonding with your best friends, laughing until you cry, and soaking up the beauty of the Costa del Sol. From the moment you step aboard to the last wave goodbye, we ensure every detail is taken care of, so all you need to do is enjoy the ride.

Don't settle for the ordinary when planning your hen do. Choose Marbella Hen Do for an extraordinary experience that will be the talk of the town. The Costa del Sol awaits with open arms and sunny skies. Are you ready to make a splash?