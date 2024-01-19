Azerbaijan's Economic Resilience Strategy In Face Of Global Unrest: 2023 Overview

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As the global economic landscape faced unprecedented challenges
in 2023, with many nations grappling with unrest and economic
crises, Azerbaijan's strategic partnerships, energy initiatives,
and infrastructure developments have positioned the country for a
balanced future.
In 2023, numerous countries experienced political and economic
unrest, leading to a persistent global economic crisis. Escalating
tensions in the Middle East, particularly the conflict between the
US, UK, and the Houthis in Yemen raised concerns about the impact
on vital trade routes and a fifth of the world's oil reserves. The
potential fallout included a 1% drop in global GDP, a 1.2
percentage point increase in global inflation, and a surge in oil
prices to $150 per barrel. The Eurozone and the UK were not immune
to the economic downturn, with predictions of a 2.5% GDP decline in
the Eurozone and a 4.7% contraction in the UK, although both
economies remained above the threshold for recession. Asia, through
economic stimulation programs, aimed to counter the collapse, with
a 4.5% GDP growth forecast for 2024. Japan's decision to abandon
yield curve management added an element of uncertainty to global
financial markets, potentially triggering a capital flight from
high-yielding assets. Meanwhile, tensions between Taiwan and China,
despite a low likelihood of conflict, remained a significant
concern given their roles in semiconductor manufacturing, which
could impact 10% of the world's GDP. The anticipated return of
Donald Trump to the White House in 2025 introduced the prospect of
a significant shift in US policy, including a proposed 10% tariff
on all incoming goods, with potential repercussions on global trade
and the US GDP.
To maintain balance, against this backdrop of global economic
challenges, last year Azerbaijan stood out with several strategic
advantages that promise economic resilience and growth. Considering
every facet of potential global economic processes, 2023 will be
recalled for Azerbaijan. Let's examine the most advantageous
economic conditions that 2023 left for the Azerbaijani economy and
how they will impact the coming year.
Strategic Partnership Agreement
On February 7, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed the Decree on
the approval of the Agreement on strategic partnership in the field
of development and transmission of green energy between the
Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and
Hungary. This initiative aims to generate over 27 gigawatts of
renewable energy in Azerbaijan, utilizing solar, hydroelectric, and
wind energy from the Caspian Sea. Azerbaijan is set to export at
least 3 GW in the first phase, contributing to the nation's energy
security and environmental sustainability.
Equinor's Exit and SOCAR's Control
Near the end of the year, Equinor, the national oil firm of
Norway, made an announcement announcing its departure from
Azerbaijan after 30 years, having sold its interests in two
Azerbaijani oil fields and the Baku Tbilisi Ceyhan oil pipeline to
SOCAR. After the purchase, SOCAR now owns all of the Garabagh field
and has a 32.27 percent share in ACG and a 33.71 percent stake in
the BTC pipeline. The fact that SOCAR chose to buy all of Equinor's
assets indicates that Baku wants to maintain tight control over its
primary oil export route while also optimizing the returns from its
key source of export revenue.
UAE-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnerships
President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE and
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan solidified their historic
visit with a comprehensive package of agreements, enhancing
strategic partnerships between the two nations. The agreements
include cooperation in the energy sector, with SOCAR and Abu Dhabi
National Oil Company (ADNOC) signing a crucial agreement on
strategic collaboration.
A formalized memorandum of understanding on strategic
collaboration between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates was
one of the major agreements signed during the visit, demonstrating
the commitment to expand their multifarious cooperation.
Furthermore, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Abu
Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) forged a crucial agreement on
strategic collaboration, paving the way for cooperative endeavors
in the energy sector.
By signing a memorandum of understanding, the ministries of
energy in Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates reaffirmed their
commitment to working together on investment projects including the
transmission of power. This action represents the common goal of
improving the energy infrastructure and creating a strong basis for
reciprocal development.
Turkiye-Azerbaijan Economic Relation's
Reinforcement
Azerbaijan further strengthened its regional ties with Turkiye
through the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline and the memorandum of
intent for the Kars-Nakhchivan railway. These initiatives, along
with a green energy agreement, signify the commitment to mutual
development and energy security. A memorandum of intent for the
Kars-Nakhchivan railway was also signed by the presidents of the
two nations. Additionally, a green energy agreement was struck by
the two nations. The building of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline
will revitalize ties between the two nations.
"The construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline is an
important event in the history of our fraternal relations and will
give a new boost to our relations and ensure the energy security of
Nakhchivan to a greater extent," President Ilham Aliyev stated.
EBRD's investment in ASCO
Additionally, Azerbaijan bolstered its commercial fleet both
inside and beyond the Caspian basin last year. Azerbaijan Caspian
Sea Shipping (ASCO), the nation's largest shipping firm, expanded
its fleet through agreements with the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), enabling the nation to
participate more actively in international waters. With the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the ASCO
reached an agreement to acquire the $60 million needed to purchase
two dry cargo ships. The state-owned company stated that this
initiative will enable it to expand the number of merchant fleet
activities outside the Caspian Sea in international waters and to
fortify its regional ties as a member of the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).
While the global economy faced tumultuous times in 2023,
Azerbaijan's strategic initiatives and partnerships position the
country for economic could help in the creation of resilience and
growth. By leveraging its green energy potential, consolidating
control over key oil assets, and fostering international
collaborations, the country shows its ability to keep stability and
forward-thinking amid global uncertainty in 2024.
