Indian Warship Responds To Assist Marshall Island After Drone Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Following a drone strike in the Gulf of Aden, on Thursday, an Indian Navy ship reacted to a distress call from a merchant vessel flying the flag of Marshall Islands.

A statement from the Indian Defense Ministry said that Indian Naval Ship Visakhapatnam deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations swiftly responded to a distress call by MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack on January 17.

INS Visakhapatnam intercepted the vessels at 00:30 hrs on January 18 in order to provide assistance. The statement also added that there were no casualties and that the fire was under control on the MV Genco Picardy, which had 22 crew members, including nine Indians.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialists boarded the vessel in early hours today to inspect the damaged area and rendered the area safe for transit.

Indian Navy is engaged in helping ships that come under attack in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea from pirates in retaliation to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza. (end)

