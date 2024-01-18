Silvus Introduces Streamcaster TRINITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dual Band MIMO Transceiver Array

Delivers High Bandwidth, Long-Range Communications with 360° Area Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today introduced StreamCaster TRINITY MIMO transceiver array. Delivering high-bandwidth, long-range communications in any environment, StreamCaster TRINITY combines the performance of dual-band (S/C) StreamCaster MANET radios with a high-gain antenna array that delivers 360° of coverage for air and ground applications.

Silvus Technologies StreamCaster TRINITY Dual Band MIMO Transceiver Array

Continue Reading

Designed for Defense, Law Enforcement, Public Safety and Commercial users, StreamCaster TRINITY is powered by Silvus' proprietary MN-MIMO waveform that creates a self-forming, adaptive mesh network capable of connecting hundreds of nodes at an extended (50+ km) link range. Featuring flexible mounting options, StreamCaster TRINITY enables users to create a rapidly deployable high performance mesh network for mobile, remote, or fixed site operations.

StreamCaster TRINITY's unique trilobe design allows each of TRINITY's three, high-gain 12 dBi sector antennas to provide 120° of coverage. Together, they can be used to achieve 360° coverage or work separately to support individual networks connecting manned/unmanned air vehicles, ground assets and personnel. Onboard, three integrated Silvus SC4400E MANET radios provide up to 20W output power (80W effective power thanks to TX Eigen Beamforming), and up to 100 Mbps of data throughput to support high-bandwidth video, voice, and data communications.

Whether mounted tactically on masts, or permanently installed on rooftops or towers, StreamCaster TRINITY provides the operational flexibility to create a strategic communications infrastructure for region-wide mesh networks or localized operations.

Additionally, with flexible power source options (AC or DC), StreamCaster TRINITY can go wherever it is needed most.

"StreamCaster TRINITY delivers a rapidly deployable and powerfully integrated MANET radio and MIMO array solution that can instantly expand users' mesh networking capabilities in virtually any environment," said Jimi Henderson, Silvus Technologies, Vice President of Sales. "Today's operations are becoming more complex, diverse, and dynamic. StreamCaster TRINITY's unique trilobe design solves for this with a versatile transceiver array that can provide high-bandwidth mesh coverage for independent single sectors, or across the spectrum of operations."



Learn more about StreamCaster TRINITY and the StreamCaster family of MANET radios at and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.



About Silvus Technologies, Inc.

As the world's leading provider of advanced MANET and MIMO communications systems, Silvus Technologies is reshaping mesh network technology for mission-critical applications – on the ground, in the air, and at sea. Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at

.

Media

Contact:

Keith Swenson, 310.614.9897, [email protected]

Sales Contact:

Jimi Henderson,

310.479.3333,

[email protected]

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.