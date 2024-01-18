Sessa Marine Yatchts Now In The US With New Office In Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLORIANóPOLIS, SANTA CATARINA, BRASIL, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United States now has a service office for Sessa Marine, one of the most traditional brands in the world nautical marketExpansion and innovation set the tone for the Italian brand plans for 2024. The new office in Florida will focus on the marketing and distribution of boats for the USA and the Caribbean.Celebrating a year marked by great achievements, including the acquisition by Intech Boating, an unprecedented operation in the nautical sector , Sessa Marine has shown that more than 65 years of tradition in the market, combined with the search for innovation and multiculturalism, are capable of strengthening the brand and making it stand out in the global nautical sector.For 2024, the shipyard announces its return to the North American market, with Sessa Marine US, located in the city of Aventura, Florida, which will also be responsible for marketing and distributing the brand's products to the Caribbean market. Leading the new Sessa Marine US operation are executives Vanderlei Pallhano and Guilherme M. de Lima, partners in the new Sessa Marine & Intech Boating global project, and Marcelo Puscar, responsible for managing the American project. In addition to a service office for relationships with clients and prospects, the new unit will also have a structure and staff to support the service and maintenance of the boats. As part of this strategy, next February Sessa Marine will exhibit two boats at the Miami Boat Show, through new commercial partners.With the reopening of this market, the expectation is that vessels sold in the region will account for 30% of the group's turnover this year. The operation is already underway with nine new Sessa units arriving on American soil by the end of January. These are the C36 IB, C36 OB, C40, C44, F42, and F48 models, manufactured at the shipyard's Brazilian plant. "We are excited to announce a significant milestone in our journey towards global expansion and restructuring at Sessa Marine. It is the beginning of a new phase focused on innovation and growth. This milestone directs our positioning to reaffirm our commitment to offering a unique and innovative experience for our customers. Certainly, many opportunities lie ahead and, consequently, will have a positive impact on the global nautical industry," says José A. Galizio Neto, president of the Sessa Group.This new project is the result of the acquisition, in May 2023, of the brand by the Brazilian shipyard Intech Boating, which also added to the company a new board of directors made up of managers with experience in various segments and international markets. In addition to the achievements of 2023, the expansion of the Brazilian factory, located in the city of Palhoça (Santa Catarina), which opened in December 2023, reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to offering quality and sophistication to lovers of luxury boats. "We aim to continue the tradition of excellence and unique design for which Sessa Marine is renowned. For this phase, we will be integrating all the brand's operations, as well as planning the introduction of new product lines, not only from Sessa Marine but also from the brands belonging to the group, such as Intech Professional Boats and Key Largo. Processes that take into account the environment, sustainable development, and governance are also on our radar, as well as expansion into potential markets that have not yet been explored," adds Galízio.More information about Sessa US:Sessa Marine Yachts LLC19790 W Dixie Hwy, Suite 1002Aventura, Florida 33180 | United StatesWebsite:Email: ...Phone: (305) 807-2260

