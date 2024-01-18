THE RIG. Masterplan Unveiled Redefining Tourism Landscape

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

\r

The Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), a closed joint stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and developer of THE RIG. unveiled today the ambitious vision for adventure tourism with the launch of THE RIG. Masterplan, set to redefine the tourism landscape, according to a press release from the OPDC.\r

\r

This is in line with PIF\u2019s strategy and objectives laid down in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, seeking to drive tourism sector growth, create employment opportunities for local talent, attract investment, and diversify the economy.\r

THE RIG. CEO Raed Bakhrji said that the hospitality and adventure experience will \"span a gross floor area of over 300,000 square meters, located 40km from the coastline, near Al Juraid Island and Berri Oil Field in the Arabian Gulf\", and that \"THE RIG. is expected to attract over 900,000 annual visitors by 2032, appealing to a wide range of domestic, regional, and international audiences, including adrenaline seekers, explorers, balanced holiday makers, and relaxation seekers\".\r

According to Bakhrji, the range of hospitality, leisure, entertainment, and accommodation options provided by THE RIG. includes three hotels totaling 800 rooms, 11 restaurants, an extreme sports and adventure park, a world-class marina, and helipads.\r

\r

THE RIG. will feature a wide variety of water activities, including a diving center, an amusement park, a splash park, an E-sports center, an immersive theater and a multi-purpose arena.\r

He said that THE RIG. takes inspiration from offshore oil platforms, thus celebrating Saudi Arabia's oil and gas legacy, and \"creating an exceptional and unique experience\" that makes it \"a must-visit destination\".--SPA

MENAFN18012024007116015312ID1107737214