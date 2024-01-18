6 New Investment Opportunities In Tourism, Food Industries Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Investment launched six new investment opportunities on Wednesday via the (invest) platform in the tourism and food industries as the third phase of investment opportunities that the ministry had previously launched.The estimated value of the investment opportunities offered is $58.43 million, bringing the total number of opportunities launched on the platform to 36, with a total investment value of over $1.4 billion.The ministry said that the investment opportunities were launched in order to encourage investment in the tourism and food industries. Three investment opportunities were identified in the tourism sector, including a project to establish a tourist village with an expected investment of $20 million, a project to rehabilitate and use the village of Deir Al-Smadiah Al-Janubi with an expected investment of $4 million, and a project to establish Ajloun National Park with an expected investment of $5 million.The other three opportunities went to the food industry, including a project to establish a model farm with an expected investment of $430,000, a culinary academy project with an expected investment of $7 million, and a cold storage chain project with an expected investment of $25 million.The Ministry of Investment launched the (invest) platform in July 2023 to keep pace with the general investment policy and as a tool of the 2023-2026 promotion strategy, which aims to focus on promising sectors and specific markets in order to increase the volume of investments in high-value-added sectors that contribute to achieving development and providing job opportunities for Jordanians and is in line with the objectives of the 2023 Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).The platform currently includes 36 investment opportunities, which are diverse in terms of sector and geography, within high-value-added economic sectors, in addition to a number of economic sectors in which benefits of investing can be identified, totaling 17 sectors, including the agricultural and food security sector, the chemical industries, the creative industries, education, energy, green growth, trade, transportation and logistics, water, communications and information technology, life sciences, health care, tourism, mining, food industries, textiles and clothing, and film production, in addition to public-private partnership projects.