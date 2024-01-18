German legislators vote down Taurus projectiles for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Germany's parliament has voted overwhelmingly against a proposal to provide Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, presenting a setback for those advocating the supply of longer-range weapons to Kiev for potential use against Russia. The resolution, defeated by a substantial margin of 485-178 on Wednesday evening, faced opposition from all but two Bundestag members outside the CDU/CSU opposition faction.



The responsibility for the final decision on sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine rests with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. However, Scholz has consistently rejected such assistance, expressing concerns that it could escalate tensions and trigger a broader conflict by extending Ukraine's striking range into more Russian territory.



The defeat of the resolution has sparked discussions about the complexities surrounding the provision of military aid to Ukraine and the geopolitical considerations at play. Bundestag Defense Committee Chairwoman Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman attributed the outcome to what she termed as "partisan gamesmanship," asserting that the CDU/CSU's decision to link the missile proposal with a broader debate on Germany's military was an attempt at a "clumsy PR stunt."



Interestingly, even lawmakers who support the idea of sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine voted against the resolution due to the perceived political maneuvering. Strack-Zimmerman mentioned that a comprehensive request, encompassing the missile proposal along with other forms of aid for Ukraine, is expected to be submitted to Chancellor Scholz by February at the latest.



The chancellor faces mounting pressure to reconsider his stance on providing Taurus missiles, especially in the wake of the United Kingdom and France agreeing last year to supply similar long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. As the debate on military assistance continues, the decision in Germany adds a layer of complexity to the broader discussions on supporting Ukraine militarily in its conflict with Russia. Observers will be closely monitoring future developments and diplomatic responses in the aftermath of this parliamentary vote.







