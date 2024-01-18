Azerbaijan, Iran Discuss Cooperation In Military Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani delegation, led by the Deputy Rector of the
National Defense University for Science – Rector of the Military
Scientific-Research Institute, Doctor of National Security and
Military Sciences, Associate Professor, Major General Arif Hasanov
paid a visit to Iran at the invitation of the President of the
Supreme National Defense University of Iran, Brigadier General Dr.
Ismail Ahmadi Moghadam, Azernews reports.
As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation attended the
Supreme National Defense University of Iran. Brigadier General
Ismail Ahmadi Moghadam expressed his satisfaction with seeing the
Azerbaijani delegation in his country.
The delegation got acquainted with the scientific-educational
bases and the library of the Supreme National Defense University of
Iran. It was presented with a briefing on the activities of the
educational institution.
Major General A. Hasanov thanked the Iranian side for the
invitation and hospitality. The Deputy Rector informed about the
history and structure of the National Defense University, as well
as the main activities of the subordinated educational
institutions.
The meeting emphasized importance of mutual visits and such
meetings to develope cooperation in the field of science and
education.
Then the Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the
exhibition, which presented military products produced by the
Iranian Defense Ministry.
During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation attended the IRGC
University of Command and Staff and the International Cooperation
Department of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces as
well.
Held meetings exchanged views on several issues of common
interest in the field of military education.
