Jimmy John's Announces Global Expansion Plan With Signing Of International Franchise Agreements In Canada And Latin Amer...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Today, Inspire Brands announced two international franchise agreements to bring Jimmy John's, the largest owned-delivery sandwich brand in the United States, to Canada and Latin America, launching the brand's global expansion plan.

Jimmy John's focus on quality ingredients, convenience and digital innovation blended with ease of operations uniquely positions the brand for international appeal. Its global expansion will usher in a new way for international guests to enjoy its iconic menu-the ability to order hot, toasted sandwiches as a customization option.

"For 40 years, Jimmy John's has taken a straightforward approach to making ridiculously good, quality sandwiches and it's now time to share them with the world," said Michael Haley, President & Managing Director, International for Inspire Brands.“In a global restaurant environment where simplicity is paramount, we're confident this brand is primed for extensive international growth."

Jimmy John's has reached agreements with two strong operators who both possess significant quick service restaurant experience and have established extensive footprints throughout Canada and Latin America.



Foodtastic - A leading franchisor of restaurant brands in Canada, with more than 1,100 restaurants and $1.1 billion in sales. Franquicias Internacionales - Based in El Salvador, has a robust portfolio of several complementary businesses across food and beverage, digital media and logistics.

Jimmy John's obsessive approach to culinary excellence and operational efficiency has helped fuel its growth in the U.S. and will be the foundation of the brand's international expansion.

Quality Obsessed:



Bread baked fresh in the restaurant throughout the day Premium meats and cheeses, as well as fresh vegetables that are hand-sliced in restaurants daily

Convenience Obsessed:



Sandwiches, customized to your liking, made fresh and fast right when you want them Speedy accessibility via drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery

Technology Obsessed:



Industry-leading mobile app and online ordering enabled through POS integration Exclusive rewards through the international loyalty program

While Jimmy John's is just embarking on its global journey, Inspire Brands is no stranger to international expansion. As a multi-brand restaurant company with more than 32,000 locations worldwide, including Arby's®, Baskin-Robbins®, Buffalo Wild Wings®, Dunkin'®, Jimmy John's® and SONIC®, Inspire has a robust international presence, with more than 9,900 locations.

Jimmy John's global expansion will be supported by Inspire's extensible, shared services platform and its international team, which has a wealth of experience managing and operating brands globally.

To learn more about growth opportunities with Jimmy John's and Inspire, please visit inspirebrands/franchising/international/ .

About Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 32,000 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, and SONIC locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit InspireBrands .

About Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's, founded in 1983, is the largest owned delivery sandwich brand in the United States, with more than 2,600 restaurants in 48 states. Jimmy John's is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit JimmyJohns .

