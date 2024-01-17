(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSX Sinks Sharply

TSX Pummeled First Majestic, Kinross HammeredFirst Majestic, Kinross HammeredStocks in Canada's largest centre felt around for the bruises all day Wednesday, weighed down by resource and real-estate interests.The TSX Composite was in the dumps 253.07 points, or 1.2%, at 20,675.02.The Canadian dollar shed 0.12 cents to 74.01 cents U.S.Among real-estate stocks that were wounded, H&R Real Estate REIT units lost 37 cents, or 3.7%, to $9.75, while Canadian Apartment REIT sank $1.74, or 3.6%, to $46.91.Materials also got stung, with First Majestic Silver dropping 46 cents, or 6.7%, to $6.36. while First Quantum Minerals moved backward 92 cents, or 6.9%, to $12.65.In gold stocks, Kinross Gold dipped 20 cents, or 3.4%, to $7.35, while New Gold lost a dime, or 5.4%, to $1.74.On the economic slate, Statistics Canada reported Canadian investors purchased $12.5 billion of foreign securities in November, after divesting $8.2 billion in October. At the same time, foreign investors acquired $11.4 billion of Canadian securities, following three consecutive months of divestment totaling $39.7 billion.The agency also said its Industrial Product Price Index fell 1.5% month over month in December and was 2.7% lower than December 2022, while its Raw Materials Price Index declined 4.9% on a monthly basis in December 2023 and fell 7.9% year over year.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange let go of 4.26 points, to close Wednesday at 553.98All 12 subgroups remained in the red all day, weighed most by real-estate, weakening 2.5%. materials, off 2.4%, and gold, sinking 2.3%.ON WALLSTREETStocks fell Wednesday as Treasury yields tracked higher following the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.The Dow Jones Industrials bowed 94.45 points at 37,266.67. This marked the third straight day of losses for the 30-stock indexThe S&P 500 index sank 26.77 points to 4,739.21.The NASDAQ dumped 88.72 points to 14,855.62.Charles Schwab shed 1.3% after reporting mixed quarterly results. Walgreens and Caterpillar both lost 4% and more, leading the Dow's losses. Meanwhile, Boeing advanced 1.3%, making it one of the biggest gainers in the Dow after weeks of heavy losses.Retail sales data for December came in stronger-than-expected, indicating a resilient consumer and putting aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve into doubt. Retail sales were up 0.6% from November, and gained 0.4% month-over-month excluding autos. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated a 0.4% month-to-month increase in retail sales and 0.2% ex-autos.So far, traders are pricing in a roughly 60% chance that the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates in March as hopes mount for a pivot.Prices for the 10-year Treasury slipped, raising yields to 4.10% from Tuesday's 4.07%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices changed directions and gained 40 cents to $72.80 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices dipped $21.40 to $2,008.80.

