Benzoic Acid Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In the Asia Pacific market, benzoic acid prices fluctuated in Q1 and Q2 of 2023. Initially dipping due to high supply and inventories, prices slightly inclined with improved demand during the spring festival. However, slow purchasing ability and reduced inquiries impacted prices. In Q2, prices surged with regular downstream inquiries, increased orders, constrained production, market disruptions, and rising fuel costs amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In Europe, prices initially declined with low demand, labor strikes, and increased supplies but later surged with inquiries, strengthened currency, and domestic demand, declining again due to reduced orders. In North America, prices fluctuated, initially declining with weak economic conditions, and stabilizing with rising demand, then declining again with reduced downstream activities.

Definition

Benzoic acid has the chemical formula C7H6O2 and is commonly used as a food preservative due to its antibacterial qualities. This acid can also be found naturally in plants and fruits. Benzoic acid, which has a strong smell and a poor water solubility, is used in a wide range of industrial processes to make chemicals, drugs, and pigments. It is a crucial component of many food and beverage items due to its capacity to inhibit the growth of germs, which helps to increase shelf life and guarantee food safety.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Benzoic Acid Price Trend:

Benzoic acid has diverse industrial uses due to its antimicrobial properties and chemical reactivity. It is primarily used as a food preservative in the food and beverage industry to inhibit the growth of bacteria, yeast, and mold, extending shelf life and ensuring food safety. Additionally, benzoic acid is utilized in the production of various chemicals, such as benzene derivatives, pharmaceuticals, and dyes. It finds applications in the synthesis of plasticizers, perfumes, and insect repellents. The compound's versatility and effectiveness as a preservative and chemical precursor make it a valuable ingredient in various industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals.



Emerald Performance Materials

Wuhan Youji Industries Co.

Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Liao Huayo Chemical Industry and Commerce Co.

