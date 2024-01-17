ECO Waste Tracker Unveils Industry-First SB 1383 Compliance Solution For Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New B2B software solution provides efficient, simple, low-cost waste management and compliance

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ECO Waste Tracker software platform launches today in response to the often-overlooked challenges of waste management administration within businesses where manual processes prevail. The SB 1383 California state regulations have added a layer of complexity, and organizations are being forced to alter their approach. Starting at $18 per month, ECO Waste Tracker offers a seamless, user-friendly tool to transform waste management administration and SB 1383 compliance into an opportunity for operational efficiency, cost savings, and positive environmental impact.Amidst the staggering statistics revealing the magnitude of food waste in our communities, the ECO Waste Tracker emerges as a groundbreaking solution designed to tackle this pervasive problem. A recent EPA report revealed that wasted food in the U.S. causes greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to those of more than 50 million gas-powered passenger vehicles. The USDA also reported that 12.8 % (17.0 million) of U.S. households were food insecure at some time during 2022. By seamlessly integrating features that streamline food waste tracking, diversion, and compliance, ECO Waste Tracker is not just a tool – it's a transformative force in the fight against food waste, helping businesses take meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future."The ECO Waste Tracker journey wasn't initially about developing software; it was about addressing an unmet need to bridge the gap between sustainability and accessible technology,” said Joanna Dubbeldam , founder of ECO Waste Tracker.“Many companies aren't aware of their overall waste production. ECO Waste Tracker simplifies complexities for non-techie users, ensuring an intuitive and practical digital solution for anyone committed to better waste management, sustainability tracking, and SB 1383 compliance.”California's SB 1383 mandates that all companies subscribe to organics collection services, setting stringent record-keeping requirements for edible food generators like grocery stores, food distributors, hotels, schools, restaurants, health facilities, etc. As of January 1, 2024, these businesses must meticulously track weights, capture relevant contact information, and consolidate specific documents and records related to their waste management practices. While jurisdictions and waste haulers have had software solutions to assist with SB 1383 Compliance and waste management administration, waste generators have lacked a centralized platform for easy and efficient data management. Everything remains a manual process, making compliance with SB 1383 labor-intensive and time-consuming.The ECO Waste Tracker eases the burden for waste generators but also addresses the inspection and data exchange challenges faced by jurisdictions, ensuring they can efficiently oversee compliance efforts. ECO Waste Tracker enables customers to add a view-only audit login so jurisdictions can see only the relevant data needed during inspections without compromising the entire system's integrity.“Many waste management inspectors review manual tracking systems where nothing is centralized or streamlined,” said Elizabeth Murphy , SB 1383 expert.“Through my work with SB 1383 compliance, businesses struggle with neverending paperwork. ECO Waste Tracker is such an incredible solution that simplifies the process for waste generators and local jurisdictions.”The key features of the ECO Waste Tracker software:1. Simplify SB 1383 record-keeping: measure weights, centralize waste program details, and upload documents in one place.2. Record waste weights without having to manually weigh bins with the tool's built-in Waste Conversion calculator featuring the EPA's preloaded volume-to-weight formulas for 154 materials, which is also available as a free mobile app named Waste Conversion Calculator is available for free on the Apple App and Google Play stores.3. Keep tabs on every type of waste your company produces, generate easy-to-understand reports that help with compliance, and make intelligent decisions based on actual data.4. Access the full CRM capability tailored for suppliers and partners, with each contact having a dedicated page offering reminders, correspondence notes, and seamless communication management.5. Admins can set up multiple users with varying access levels-edit, data entry, or view-only, with the ability to give remote access to jurisdictions to see only the relevant data needed during inspections. Each user entry is also categorized in a detailed activity log, promoting transparency and collaboration.With the enforcement of SB 1383 becoming mandatory for every business in California as of January 1, 2024, the ECO Waste Tracker is poised to become an indispensable tool for companies striving to comply with the legislation while actively contributing to a more sustainable future.

