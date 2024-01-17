Haryana To Opt For Clean Fuel Bus Service In NCR

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 17 (IANS) In a major step towards tackling air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday announced the state's action plan with focus on transitioning its bus fleet to clean fuel alternatives like electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel vehicles.

Kaushal shared this information while participating in a virtual meeting convened by the Union Cabinet Secretary on air quality management in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The plan for 2024-25 includes stringent timelines and action items for the replacement of BS-III and BS-IV diesel buses, an official statement said here.

Kaushal said the state transport has finalszed the procurement of 375 e-buses under the gross cost contract model for operation in nine municipal corporation cities of the state and all 375 e-buses would be inducted by June.

He said the procurement of 200 e-buses would be done through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and they would be inducted in Gurugram and Faridabad with 100 e-buses each.

The induction of all 200 e-buses is expected to be completed by December.

The Transport Department would add 500 new standard BS-VI diesel buses and 150 HVAC BS-VI diesel buses meeting the latest BS-VI emission norms.

All these buses will be inducted into the fleet by November 2024, the Chief Secretary said.

He emphasised that only BS-VI compliant buses will be in operation by all depots of Haryana destined for Delhi.

All BS-III compliant buses will be phased out from NCR depots before October. Also all state-owned BS-IV compliant buses of adjoining cities of Delhi -- Faridabad, Gurugram, and Sonipat -- will be transferred to non-NCR depots by October.

In their place, BS-VI compliant diesel buses will be allotted, enhancing fleet's environmental sustainability. At present, approximately 1,030 BS-III compliant diesel buses are in operation in Haryana, with around 500 buses serving the NCR depots.

Kaushal said all 500 BS-III buses will be condemned and phased out from the NCR depots by October.

To address vehicular emissions, 10 lakh vehicles have been colour-coded in the NCR districts till date. There is 100 per cent adherence to regulations.

Kaushal also said 18 dust control and management cells have been constituted in the NCR and nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the working of these cells. Additionally, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has successfully launched a web portal for dust pollution control self-assessment, facilitating the registration of construction projects on plots exceeding 500 sq mt in the NCR.

As of January 16, 738 sites have been registered, showcasing a proactive approach to environmental management.

He also highlighted the deployment of a significant number of mechanical sweeping machines in the NCR.

Also the state is supporting the establishment of paddy straw-based compressed biogas plants (CBG) under the SATAT initiative by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Till date, 165 letters of intent have been issued by oil marketing companies for a total capacity of 1,263 TPD, showcasing a commitment to alternative uses for paddy straw.

Looking ahead, thermal power stations in the state are slated to incorporate five-seven per cent paddy straw into their fuel mix for power generation, a move managed by the Energy Department (NRE). This initiative aims to further utilize paddy straw efficiently, with specific areas allocated for its procurement.

