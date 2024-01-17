India Dog Food Market Growth: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” India Dog Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The India dog food market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

Rising Pet Ownership Culture:

The rising prevalence of pet ownership in India, particularly in urban areas, is catalyzing the demand for dog food. As pets, especially dogs, become integral parts of households, there is a growing need for specialized and nutritionally balanced dog food products. Pet owners are increasingly conscious of their pets' dietary needs and seek convenient, high-quality options. This cultural shift toward considering pets as family members fuels the market growth as consumers prioritize the well-being and nutrition of their canine companions.

Shift Towards Premium and Health-Conscious Products:

The heightened awareness about pet health has led to an increased preference for premium dog food products. Pet owners are becoming more discerning and are willing to invest in dog food with high-quality ingredients and specific health benefits. The market responds by offering a range of premium and specialized dog food options, including those catering to dietary restrictions and preferences. This shift reflects a growing commitment to pet well-being and is a driving force behind the escalating demand for premium dog food.

Expansion of Retail Channels and E-commerce:

The rapid expansion of organized retail channels, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, that make dog food more accessible to a wider consumer base across India represents the primary factor supporting the market growth. Additionally, the exponential growth of e-commerce platforms has provided pet owners with a convenient way to access a diverse array of dog food products. These channels offer variety, competitive pricing, and the convenience of home delivery, which has significantly contributed to market growth. Consumers can now easily find and purchase the right dog food for their pets, stimulating the market growth and catering to diverse needs and preferences.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-dog-food-market/requestsample

By Product Type:



Dry Dog Food

Dog Treats Wet Dog Food

Dry dog food represented the leading segment due to its longer shelf life and convenience in storage and handling.

By Pricing Type:



Premium Products Mass Products

Mass products accounted for the largest market share owing to their affordability and widespread appeal to price-sensitive consumers.

By Ingredient Type:



Animal Derived Plant Derived

Animal-derived represented the largest segment as they align with traditional preferences and perceived nutritional value.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets held the majority of the market share on account of their extensive reach and one-stop shopping convenience for pet owners.

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

West and Central India's dominance in the India dog food market is attributed to the rapid urbanization in the region, elevating pet ownership rates, and overall economic development.

The India dog food market is witnessing substantial growth, propelled by the escalating demand for specialized dog food products due to rising pet ownership culture in urban areas. As more Indian households welcome dogs into their families, there has been a rise in the need for nutritionally balanced and convenient pet food options. Apart from this, the increasing awareness about the health and well-being of pets has accelerated the adoption of premium dog food products, especially those containing high-quality ingredients and specific dietary benefits. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of organized retail channels, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, makes dog food more accessible to consumers, fostering market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163