STOREDOT UNVEILS THE FUTURE OF EXTREME FAST CHARGING WITH ALL-NEW I-BEAM XFCTM, ITS CELL-TO-PACK CONCEPT

XFCTM is an innovative cell design concept that accelerates the integration of extreme fast charging (XFC) into EVs

Concept leverages StoreDot's proprietary 100in5 cell technology, which enables charging 100 miles of range in just 5 minutes

Unlike traditional systems, I-BEAM XFCTM boasts cell-embedded cooling technology, providing enhanced thermal management

StoreDot has already secured multiple patents protecting I-BEAM XFCTM - the only architecture that integrates the cooling directly in the cells Video with more information on I-BEAM XFCTM is available here



HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot

has unveiled a breakthrough concept for taking extreme fast charging (XFC) capability from the cell to the vehicle level with its new I-BEAM XFCTM concept, an innovative cell-to-pack (CTP) design that will accelerate the integration of XFC into EVs.

At the core of I-BEAM XFCTM sits StoreDot's proprietary 100in5 cell technology, which enables charging 100 miles, or 160km of range in just 5 minutes. StoreDot's 100in5 electrodes are assembled into its new I-BEAM XFCTM cells, which are designed to be incorporated directly into the battery pack. A video with more information on I-BEAM XFCTM

is available here.

While standard cell-to-pack architectures aim to improve range and energy density, StoreDot is also focusing on extreme fast charging with its I-BEAM XFCTM concept. It leapfrogs the complexity and cost challenges of embedding XFC capability at the vehicle level, allowing EVs to be charged even more rapidly.

Unlike traditional cooling systems, the I-BEAM XFCTM patented Structural Cooling concept is embedded into the structure of each cell, providing enhanced thermal management. This prevents localized hot spots and maintains uniform temperatures across the battery pack, enabling it to accept the ultra-high currents required for fast charging, with minimal system overhead.



While still a concept, StoreDot has already secured several patents around I-BEAM XFC'sTM unique architecture. The company views this groundbreaking design as the key to unlocking the full potential of XFC technology on a mass scale.

Dr Doron Myersdorf CEO of StoreDot

"As the pioneer of XFC battery technology, we are committed to enable extreme fast charge capability, from cell-level, to pack, to vehicle. We continue to drive innovations that will accelerate the EV revolution. With I-BEAM XFCTM, we have reimagined the architecture of the battery pack to truly unlock the potential of XFC in real-world vehicles. By taking a holistic approach, we have developed a concept that improves packing efficiency and battery life cycle, while enabling EV owners to charge as fast as filling up with petrol."



This year StoreDot will continue its rapid path to commercialization. The company recently announced it is preparing for a landmark 2024 with anticipated milestones including plans to demonstrate the world's first EV equipped with XFC technology, shipping prismatic B-samples to OEMs, and expanding operations in the US.

About StoreDot

StoreDot is the pioneer and world leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle batteries that overcome the critical barriers to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by Artificial Intelligence algorithms, enabling charging of an EV in under 10 minutes – the same experience as refuelling a conventional combustion engine car.

Through its '100inX' product roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is delivering 'Range on DemandTM': 100 miles charged in 5 minutes in 2024, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026 and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028. StoreDot's strategic investors and partners include BP, Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK and its manufacturing partner EVE Energy. Having its extreme fast charging battery cell performance verified by over a dozen global OEMs, StoreDot is on target for mass production readiness of 100in5 technology in 2024.

